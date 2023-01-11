Netflix Actor Recovering From Facial Injuries After Being Struck With Camera Drone While Filming

One of Taiwan’s biggest breakout stars of the past decade, the multi-hyphenate entertainer Kai Ko Chen-tung, apparently faced somewhat serious injuries while filming on the set of the upcoming Netflix TV series Agent from Above . The actor reportedly suffered “facial disfigurement” after being struck in the face with a camera drone, and is now recovering after medical treatment.

Kai Ko Chen-tung, who also works under the name Ke Zhendong, was said to be filming an action sequence for the supernatural and fantastical series, with a drone camera filming and hovering at close range, according to UDN . It’s then said that the device suddenly malfunctioned, and as it was crashing down, it struck the actor’s cheekbone, with one of the blades presumably cutting him and causing bleeding.

According to crew members, the cause for the accident was unknown. It was noted that there was a protective cover over the propeller blades to help avoid such accidents; as well, that nothing exploded, and the blades weren’t ejected from the machine. Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the accident, which took place on December 27.

Thankfully, the actor was able to get medical attention, and it’s said it took 20-30 stitches to fix up the facial wound. He’s reportedly been recuperating well, and after the news first hit revealing his on-set injury, Kai Ko took to Instagram to post an update message with an image of Slam Dunk manga character Hanamichi Sakuragi, saying (translated):

I'll be back soon.

2022 was a big year for Kai Ko, who released his directorial debut, the action-packed crime mystery Bad Education , which earned him a nomination for Best New Director at the 59th Golden Horse Awards. (The film earned a handful of nominations, with Bad Education ’s Berant Zhu winning for Best Supporting Actor.) It was in 2011 when he won the Golden Horse for Best New Actor for his work in You Are the Apple of My Eye , and it was that same year when he released his debut album, Be Yourself .

Agent from Above , a co-production of Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production, stars the aforementioned actor opposite others such as Wang Po-Chieh, Buffy Chen, Johnny Yang, and Hsueh Shih-ling. It centers on a former drug addict who is taken under the demanding wing of the Chinese god of legend, San Tai Zi, as a way to gain redemption for his past sins and transgressions. On top of humanity and deities, the project’s world will also be populated by monsters and ghosts, with Netflix giving it early props for featuring visual effects unlike those usually showcased by series made in that region.

There has been a large increase in the use of drones over the years, both professionally and recreationally, with more recent popularity surrounding drone light shows, such as the one Kaley Cuoco featured at her baby shower . Just in case anyone wondered how necessary safety precautions are in such cases, this is a worthy example.

Here's hoping Kai Ko Chen-tung heals up successfully and without any setbacks, and that he's able and willing to return to work, as this sounds like the kind of show that could take over the platform's daily Top 10 with ease.