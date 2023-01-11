Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2008, Bruno Simões was working as a clerk at a store called The Salt in Niterói, a city that neighbors Rio de Janeiro. One day, a 20-year-old George Santos walked in. Simões watched as Santos picked out several pieces of clothing and shoes. His total added up to $1,313—”a lot of money at the time,” Simões told me. Enough that Santos used two checks to pay for his purchase.

