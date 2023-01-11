Read full article on original website
An art treasure long cherished by Muslims is deemed offensive. But to whom?
It is a beautiful painting found in a 14th-century Persian manuscript, the “Compendium of Chronicles”, a history of Islam. It shows the Prophet Muhammad receiving his first Quranic revelations from the angel Gabriel. Christine Gruber, professor of Islamic art at Michigan University, describes it as “a masterpiece of Persian manuscript painting”.
Organization calls for Hamline University to lose accreditation after professor fired for Muhammad picture
A nonprofit organization is calling for Hamline University to be stripped of accreditation after an adjunct professor was dismissed after showing an image of Muhammad during a lecture.
Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus
Erika López Prater, a professor at Hamline University, reportedly warned students that the course material would contain images of holy figures, including Muhammad.
Petition Supporting Professor Fired for Islamophobia Signed by Thousands
Erika López Prater was dismissed by Hamline University in November for including in her class discussion a medieval Islamic painting of the Prophet Muhammad.
Outrage as art history professor fired for showing medieval paintings of prophet Muhammad in class
Minnesota’s Hamline University has stirred controvery by firing an adjunct art history professor after she showed paintings of the prophet Muhammad to students during a lecture.Erika López Prater said she took many precautions before showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet to a global art history class, according to a report in The New York Times.Ms López Prater said she had warned in her syllabus that images of holy figures, including the prophet and the Buddha, would be shown in the course.She also asked students to contact her with any concerns and said no one did.Before showing the image...
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
The Jewish Press
Jew-Hate at American Universities
As Jews were hounded out of German universities in the 1930s, where would you have stood? Many of us would like to think we would have found the moral and if necessary physical courage to stand up for our fellow students rather than see them persecuted, bullied, abused and thrown out. Well, now we can actually put our courage to the test as before our eyes we see a re-run of an almost identical pattern of antisemitism — this time at American colleges, with a similar picture at universities in Britain and elsewhere in the West.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
qhubonews.com
The depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in Islamic artwork is a significant part of history, which is why art historians focus on teaching them.
A painting showing the Prophet Muhammad raising his hands in prayer while standing on the Mountain of Light in Mecca. Siyer-i Nebi (Biography of the Prophet), Istanbul, Ottoman lands, 1595-96. Topkapı Palace Library, Istanbul, H. 1222, fol. 158v. Photograph by Hadiye Cangökçe. Hamline University in St. Paul,...
The Prophet Muhammad Wouldn’t Have Flipped Out Over a Painting
A painting? That’s it?Without intending disrespect or blasphemy, as a practicing Muslim I’d like to think that’s how the Prophet Muhammad would respond to the latest controversy surrounding the use and depiction of his image.As reported in The Daily Beast last week (and later in The New York Times), at Hamline University—a small, private university in Saint Paul, Minnesota—a Muslim student objected when adjunct professor Erika Lopez Prater showed a 14th-century painting of the prophet in her global art history class— but only after the professor had given students numerous opportunities to raise concerns or ask to be excused from...
Violence and animalism plague our crime-ridden culture
A blend of violence and animalism today is found to a great extent in almost every U.S. city. “Violence is their God and they hunt in packs like rabid dogs,” charged one network reporter. Suffice it, at present, to remark that we are witnessing savagery committed by criminals who...
stljewishlight.org
‘Misinformed’ intermarriage rumors distress some Conservative rabbis
This story was originally published in the Forward. Click here to get the Forward’s free email newsletters delivered to your inbox. A number of prominent Conservative rabbis wrote a letter to the Rabbinical Assembly last year declaring their strong opposition to what some feared was an imminent shift in the movement’s position on intermarriage.
