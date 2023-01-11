ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony Joshua fighting 3 times in 2023, beginning in April “against quality heavyweight” – Eddie Hearn

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder throws unexpected curveball at Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV

Deontay Wilder is still not one hundred percent on board with facing Andy Ruiz Jr. despite the WBC’s recent confirmation. The former heavyweight champion, who lost to Tyson Fury in 2020 after ten successful defenses and a five-year reign, threw another curveball Ruiz’s way. World Boxing News has...
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk sends Tyson “Belly” Fury a message

By Scott Gilfoid: Oleksandr Usyk sent a message to Tyson “Belly” Fury on Friday, asking where the flabby-bellied WBC heavyweight champion is. The fight still needs to be signed, but it’s looking like it will. A draft contract was sent to Usyk a week ago, and his management is looking it over.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
worldboxingnews.net

It’s shocking that Ricky Hatton is not in the Boxing Hall of Fame

World Boxing News poses the question, Why is the ‘Hitman’ Ricky Hatton not in the International Boxing Hall of Fame?. Hatton is arguably the most followed British fighter of all time. The Mancunian headlined in Las Vegas and became one of only a handful of UK boxers to become prominent names in the United States.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather is Mike Tyson’s ‘Greatest fighter in 100 years’

Mike Tyson believes five-weight world titleholder and complete boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is the greatest boxer of the century. The former undisputed heavyweight champion, and youngest to ever claim the crown, laid the most significant praise possible on the ex-pound-for-pound king. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet,’ who staged a...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua could face Jermaine Franklin on April 1st

By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua could be fighting blazing fast Jermaine Franklin next on April 1st in London. This would be a risky fight for Joshua because Franklin has the talent to win. The Michigan native Franklin’s fighting style and hand speed are similar to Andy Ruiz Jr, but he...
MICHIGAN STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
FOX Sports

Undefeated Inoue moving up to super bantamweight

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is giving up his four bantamweight belts and plans to fight as a super bantamweight. The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. He made the announcement at a news conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.
Boxing Scene

Sauerland: Chris Eubank Jr. is The Undisputed Star at The Moment at 160

Kalle Sauerland, promoter of middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr, says his fighter is without question the biggest name at 160-pounds. Next Saturday night in Manchester, Eubank Jr. will collide in the ring with former junior middleweight champion Liam Smith. Last year, he was scheduled to take on Conor Benn in...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
Boxing Scene

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan Showdown Being Negotiated

Talks are ongoing for newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez to make his first defense against Michael Conlan in Belfast, according to the head of Conlan Boxing, Jamie Conlan. Jamie told Irish News that his brother may potentially face Lopez in May at the SSE Arena or June,...
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr Taunts Smith In Giant Billboard Message

Chris Eubank Jr has lit the blue touch paper ahead of next week’s blockbuster, all-British showdown by goading arch-nemesis Liam Smith with a giant billboard message in Manchester. Next Saturday, on January 21, the two bitter-rivals will collide in front of a sold-out AO Arena, live in the UK...

