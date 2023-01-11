ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New housing development coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Etheridge offered Ahoskie Manager’s position

AHOSKIE – Elected town officials here have made an offer to an individual in an effort to fill the vacant position of Town Manager. Leigh Etheridge has been offered the job, conditional on a background check, drug screening, and credit check. Those conditions were still pending as of Tuesday of this week.
AHOSKIE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary

Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
WASHINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Family donates 56 acres in Bertie to Coastal Land Trust

Coastal Land Trust announced this week a donation of 55.75 acres in Bertie County for conservation. The sizable family farm was donated to the Coastal Land Trust in late December by two brothers, Wayland L. Jenkins Jr. of Ahoskie and Joe Henry Jenkins of Nags Head. This property, a portion...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Road Construction Planned in James City This Weekend

Expect delays when traveling in James City this weekend. – Starting on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. through Jan. 16 at 5 p.m., one lane of SR 1178 (U.S. 70 Eastbound Service Road) between Ashely Furniture and Grantham Crossing will be closed periodically. – Beginning on Jan. 13 at 7...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County. Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure. After...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023

It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Gas stations’ complaints lead to charges

A 41-year-old Plymouth woman, who’s been confined several times previously in involuntary commitment at Washington Regional Medical Center, was charged twice with trespassing in the days after Christmas. Records indicate Sonya Shelton was cited for second-degree trespassing and removed from premises following complaints at Duck-Thru December 26 and Quality...
PLYMOUTH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy