Plymouth, NC

WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after ongoing illegal drug investigation, under $50,000 bond

A man is in jail after being out on bond due to Craven County Sheriff's deputies finding illegal drugs during a search. Hassan Tyreace Gibbs, 27, was charged with two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a residence for the selling of a controlled substance.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Escapee found by police hiding under abandoned house

WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — An escapee was found hiding underneath an abandoned house in Williamston Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, around 1:40 p.m. Brian O'Neal Powell was found under a house at 409 East Main Street in Williamston. He was taken to the magistrate's office and served with an outstanding...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County. Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure. After...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie business robbed at gunpoint

AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is actively searching for two suspects who robbed EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape at gunpoint here Saturday evening (Jan. 7) and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite shots being fired during the course of the robbery, no one was injured,...
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Road Construction Planned in James City This Weekend

Expect delays when traveling in James City this weekend. – Starting on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. through Jan. 16 at 5 p.m., one lane of SR 1178 (U.S. 70 Eastbound Service Road) between Ashely Furniture and Grantham Crossing will be closed periodically. – Beginning on Jan. 13 at 7...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City leaders approved an ordinance Thursday night that will allow new bars to open within a defined area of downtown Greenville. As it stood, the city had an ordinance that prevented new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing one, a single family residence or an area zoned for single family residences. The city has been looking into modifying that rule to encourage more businesses to open.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC

