The residence of Julius A. Coller narrowly escaped serious damage by fire Saturday. While the family was at breakfast a jar in which Mrs. Coller was burning cigar stubs for the house plants in the bedroom upstairs cracked open and lighted stubs set fire to the building. When discovered the fire had burned through to the floor. The bedstead is of iron, and this, coupled with the closed room, kept the fire from gaining serious headway. The outcome was a lucky one.

1 DAY AGO