Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
UPDATE 1-Argentine 2022/23 soybean harvest estimate cut to 41 mln tonnes -Buenos Aires exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after agricultural areas were hit by drought. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed...
UPDATE 2-Worst drought in decades sees Argentina exchange slash soy, corn harvest forecasts
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast for the 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million, it said on Wednesday, as the country faces its worst drought in 60 years. The exchange also slashed its 2022/23...
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm with Argentina drought in focus
Argentine grain exchange slashes forecasts for soy, corn crops. Wheat, corn edge up in positioning ahead of USDA reports. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, supported by mounting concerns...
UPDATE 1-U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its forecasts...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view
USDA lowers U.S. corn, soy harvest view, cuts stocks. U.S. winter wheat plantings above consensus estimate. Argentine grain exchange slashes soy, corn crop views. Brazil's CONAB projects big corn crop, record soy crop. (Adds closing prices) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rallied...
GRAINS-Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries
Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook. Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil. U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean...
GRAINS-Soybean set for weekly gain as U.S. cuts output forecast
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a third consecutive session on Friday, with the market poised to end the week on a positive note after the U.S. government unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates. Wheat gained more ground and corn rose for a fourth straight session.
TABLE-China raises corn, soybean output for 2022/23
Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its outlook for both corn and soybean production on Thursday, bringing its forecast in line with the statistics bureau's recently reported data on the size of last autumn's crops. Corn production in the 2022/23 crop year that began in September is seen at 277.2 million tonnes, up 1.7% on the prior year, the ministry said in its monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. Soybean output is up 23.7% at 20.3 million tonnes. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below. 2020/2021 2021/22 2022/23 2022/23 Percentage January December January change Estimate Forecast Forecast Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 41.264 43.324 42.95 43.07 0.28% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 260.66 272.55 275.31 277.2 0.69% (mln tonnes) Imports 29.56 21.89 18 18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 8.06 6.74 2.79 4.68 67.74% (mln tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 9.882 8.4 9.933 10.243 3.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 19.6 16.4 19.48 20.29 4.16% (mln tonnes) Imports 99.78 91.6 95.2 95.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 113.26 107.97 112.87 112.87 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.06 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 6.06 -0.07 1.66 2.47 48.80% (mln tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginnin 7.36 7.6 7.13 7.13 0.00% g stocks (mln tonnes) Planted 3.17 3.028 3.034 3 -1.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 5.91 5.73 6.03 5.98 -0.83% (mln tonnes) Imports 2.75 1.73 1.85 1.85 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 8.4 7.9 7.5 7.5 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% (mln tonnes) Ending 7.6 7.13 7.48 7.43 -0.67% Stocks (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 1.453 1.263 1.362 1.362 0.00% acreage (mln hectares ) Cane 1.191 1.122 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.141 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output 10.67 9.56 10.05 10.05 0.00% (mln tonnes) Cane 9.13 8.7 8.91 8.91 0.00% sugar Beet 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% sugar Imports 6.34 5.33 5 5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 15.55 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.13 0.16 0.18 0.18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 1.38 -0.67 -0.73 -0.73 0.00% (mln tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output 28.64 25.23 29.21 29.21 0.00% (mln tonnes) Soybean 17.14 14.69 16.75 17.7 5.67% oil Rapeseed 5.72 5.73 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut 3.37 3.42 3.38 3.33 -1.48% oil Imports 10.74 5.78 8.43 8.43 0.00% (mln tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 3.03 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 0.97 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean 1.23 0.29 1.2 1.2 0.00% oil Consumpt 33.95 34.04 36.34 36.34 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.27 0.15 0.27 0.27 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 2.86 -4.98 1.04 1.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
UPDATE 2-China's December soybean imports jump, annual volumes fall for 2nd year
(Adds comment, more context, chart) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports jumped 19% in December compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, as buyers stocked up on beans to ease tight supplies in the world's top oilseed importer. China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in...
CBOT TRENDS-Soy up 8-12 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, wheat down 1 cent
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 cent per bushel. * Wheat little changed overnight, as trade awaits the...
Surprising traders, USDA reports smaller corn and soy harvests and shorter supplies
Today, USDA released three major reports, including the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), Annual Crop Production, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. Combined, they tell a story of a smaller 2022 harvest and smaller domestic supplies of corn, soybeans, and wheat. January 2023 WASDE Report. 2022/2023 U.S. Ending Stocks.
UPDATE 1-IGC raises global wheat crop forecast for 2022/23
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, driven largely by a larger-than-expected crop in Ukraine. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body raised its forecast for the global wheat crop by five million tonnes to a record...
China Dec soybean imports up 19% y/y to 10.56 mln T - customs
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 19.3% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday. China's 2022 soybean imports are 5.6% lower than the year before at 91.08 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
U.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat plantings for the crop to be harvested in 2023 rose to 36.950 million acres, up 11% from the 33.271 million acres seeded in 2022 and the highest in eight years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Seedings of hard red...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed, cattle mostly lower
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Thursday, with actively traded nearby months down on weak pork prices and dull demand, while deferred contracts rose on expectations for tighter supplies in coming months, traders said. The February hog contract was down for the...
India wheat output likely to cross 112 million tonnes in 2022-23: govt source
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's wheat output in 2022-23 is likely to cross 112 million tonnes, a top government source said on Thursday. "We've reviewed the crop situation and the current cold wave condition is quite favourable for the wheat crop," the source, who didn’t wish to be identified in line with official rules, said.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 18-24
MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 18-24 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau Editing by Gareth Jones)
3 Big Things Today, January 13, 2023
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were higher in overnight trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture unexpectedly reduced its outlook for ending stockpiles. Soybean inventories at the end of the 2022-2023 marketing year was pegged by USDA at 210 million bushels, below trade expectations...
UPDATE 2-Palm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Palm oil production in the world's largest producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, will remain squeezed this year amid anticipation of rising demand from key market China, industry officials said in a seminar on Thursday. The two Southeast Asian nations account for around 85% of the...
