Mansfield murder suspect caught in South Carolina
The man charged with murdering a Mansfield father of three was apprehended Tuesday in South Carolina.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
West Virginia man gets life sentence for Upstate murder
A West Virginia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of an Upstate murder. After a three day trial, 36 year old Corey Mark Porter of Parkersburg, West Virginia was convicted of murder and a weapons violation.
Woman found dead in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl. Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew P. Frericks sentenced Thomas Chafin, 61, to life in prison without parole on Friday, two months after a jury convicted him of raping of a child […]
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
Lorain man who trafficked fentanyl connected to overdose death gets 15 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge sentenced a Lorain man to 15 years in prison after the man admitted that a deadly drug overdose was caused by drugs he provided that contained fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio says Kevin Walker Jr., 31, was...
33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas charged a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. The Medina woman was missing from May 21, 2022 to May 25, 2022, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home. According to the...
Man's car shot up in road-rage incident in Akron
Akron Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. near Frase and Eastwood avenues.
Cleveland police officer found dead in his home; cause of death is under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An off-duty Cleveland police officer died Wednesday. Raymond Francel, 53, was found dead at his home in North Ridgeville, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokeswoman for Cleveland police. The office of the Lorain County Coroner is examining Francel’s death, a spokesman said.
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
Video: Off-duty officer confronts police in a rage at party center
Video released to the FOX 8 I TEAM shows an off-duty Richmond Heights police officer confronting Westlake police in a rage at an indoor amusement park.
Ashland's Corner Park enters into third phase; officials hopeful project wraps by spring
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners opened two construction bids Thursday that put the four-year project closer to the finish line. Construction firms Adena and Sarver Paving bid the project, which involves installing more lighting, repaving the parking lot and finishing the sidewalk.
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands
BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
