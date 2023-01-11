ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Woman found dead in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
MARION, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
BUCYRUS, OH

