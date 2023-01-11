Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
fox10phoenix.com
Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South
SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
fox10phoenix.com
Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?
PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 13-15
Need plans this weekend? From aircraft museums to zen festivals, here's a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Jan. 13-15: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Cave Creek. Sonoran Fine Art Festival. "The Sonoran Fine Art Festival returns...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Recorder proposes changes to speed up Arizona's election process
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is proposing some changes to Arizona's election process that aim to speed up the tabulation process and get race results faster. It took nearly two weeks for county elections workers to finalize the November 2022 election results. Officials blame in part the high...
fox10phoenix.com
Keenan Anderson: DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD over winter break
WASHINGTON - A D.C. charter school is mourning the death of a beloved teacher who died after being taken into custody by Los Angeles police over winter break. In a statement shared on the Digital Pioneers Academy website, the school's founder Mashea Ashton said the school community is "deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Keenan Anderson."
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
Comments / 0