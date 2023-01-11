ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

fox10phoenix.com

Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
PORTLAND, OR
fox10phoenix.com

Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South

SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
ALABAMA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?

PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 13-15

Need plans this weekend? From aircraft museums to zen festivals, here's a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Jan. 13-15: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Cave Creek. Sonoran Fine Art Festival. "The Sonoran Fine Art Festival returns...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
ARIZONA STATE

