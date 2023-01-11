Read full article on original website
Vaccinated, Unvaccinated First Responders Have Significantly Different Beliefs About Effectiveness
Depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status, there were differences in the sources first responders in Kentucky preferred to receive information from, their willingness to believe conspiracy theories, and the perceived risk of the virus. Sources of information about vaccines, willingness to believe conspiracy theories, and perceived risk of the COVID-19...
