3 early names Texans should consider with No. 2, 12 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
Former Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith gave his now-former franchise a kick in the gut on his way out the door. By beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans lost out on the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. However, Houston will still dictate the top of the draft in April, with two picks in the top 12 (thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns). The Texans’ draft strategy will be to take a future franchise quarterback with the Texans’ No. 2 pick and get that player some help at No. 12. With that in mind, here is why the Texans should consider Quentin Johnston from TCU and Peter Skoronski from Northwestern at No. 12 and why they shouldn’t consider anyone else but Alabama QB Bryce Young at No. 2.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
ESPN's Molly Qerim had the guts to urge Endeavor to punish Dana White. Stephen A. Smith, not so much.
We heard from UFC president Dana White for the second time since he slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve, as he fielded questions from reporters Wednesday and all but confirmed that there will be no punishment – neither from UFC parent company Endeavor nor self-imposed – for his despicable actions.
Falcons ex Coach Flays Texans For Firing Lovie Smith: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’
Despite the Texans having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022, many have questioned the logic behind firing the beloved veteran Smith after only one season as head coach.
Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency
Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Houston Texans nominate Uvalde HS head football coach for NFL High School Coach of the Year
The Don Shula NFL HS Coach of the Year award looks at coaches who embody what the winningest coach in NFL history excelled at in his own 33-year career.
Texans, NFL fast-tracking new uniform process
The Texans have gone beyond the exploratory phase for potential new looks for their uniforms, which involves seeking opinions on colors, jersey and helmet design.
Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis
The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
Click2Houston.com
A season to forget, a coaching search and what’s next for the Texans
HOUSTON – Hi everyone! This is KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy checking in with your weekly Houston Texans Newsletter!. No other way to put it but this season couldn’t have ended soon enough right? The Houston Texans finished three-13-one closing with a victory last Sunday at Indy to beat the Colts and by doing so they blew the No. 1 overall pick and now will have to settle for the No. 2 pick in the first round when April’s draft rolls around in late April. What do you think about that? I actually didn’t have a problem with them winning because I know none of those guys or coaches were going to simply roll over and lose to secure a pick. That would have been dumb on their part and unprofessional. Lovie Smith knew he was getting fired and he wanted to go out a winner. They scored late to pull to within one and went for two and got it. Simple as that.
Hannah McNair: Texans 'not a racist organization'
There has been a perception, after the Texans fired Black coaches in back-to-back years after each had just one year on the job, that the Texans have been unfair.
fox56news.com
Texans’ McNair Jokes About ‘One-and-Done’ Coaches Amid Coaching Search
The Houston owner made a joke on local sports talk radio regarding the team’s open coaching position. After firing David Culley and Lovie Smith in back-to-back seasons after each only coached one year for the franchise, Texans owner Cal McNair cracked a joke on Houston sports radio on Friday related to the team’s coaching search.
