HOUSTON – Hi everyone! This is KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy checking in with your weekly Houston Texans Newsletter!. No other way to put it but this season couldn’t have ended soon enough right? The Houston Texans finished three-13-one closing with a victory last Sunday at Indy to beat the Colts and by doing so they blew the No. 1 overall pick and now will have to settle for the No. 2 pick in the first round when April’s draft rolls around in late April. What do you think about that? I actually didn’t have a problem with them winning because I know none of those guys or coaches were going to simply roll over and lose to secure a pick. That would have been dumb on their part and unprofessional. Lovie Smith knew he was getting fired and he wanted to go out a winner. They scored late to pull to within one and went for two and got it. Simple as that.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO