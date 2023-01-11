ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

CBS Baltimore

'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson

BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
TOWSON, MD
wypr.org

At Morgan State University, a new medical college to open in 2024

Midday on Medicine continues with a spotlight on a proposed new medical school at one of the nation's leading HBCU institutions. Only about 5% of the physicians in the United States are Black, and it has been nearly 50 years since an historically Black college or university has opened a medical school. Morgan State University is moving toward changing that, with plans for a proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine on its Baltimore campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Confirmed! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's official...M&T Bank Stadium is welcoming Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel this Fall. The one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in Maryland. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz,...
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon

Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022

Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
MARYLAND STATE

