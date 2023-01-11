Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
wypr.org
At Morgan State University, a new medical college to open in 2024
Midday on Medicine continues with a spotlight on a proposed new medical school at one of the nation's leading HBCU institutions. Only about 5% of the physicians in the United States are Black, and it has been nearly 50 years since an historically Black college or university has opened a medical school. Morgan State University is moving toward changing that, with plans for a proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine on its Baltimore campus.
WTOP
‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery
For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
WJLA
Confirmed! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's official...M&T Bank Stadium is welcoming Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel this Fall. The one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in Maryland. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz,...
Fowl noise? Maryland couple facing fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Maryland couple is facing fines over a rooster whose crowing is not popular with their neighbors. Drew and Jackie Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said they acquired Wilbur in August and love his presence, WBAL-TV reported. “He’s just a really funny rooster,” Jackie Tanenbaum told the television...
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks Announce First-Ever Show At M&T Bank Stadium
A “New York State of Mind” is coming to Baltimore for one night only as Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks team up for a historic show at M&T Bank Stadium. For the first time, the two music legends will be live on the same stage in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a performance that has been dubbed “Two Icons, One Night."
5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
wypr.org
He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon
Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
wypr.org
Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala
Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022
Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
Brand new running festival coming to Annapolis
After 20 years of success with other events, Corrigan Sports is bringing a brand new running festival to Annapolis.
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
