Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
Tax returns are used by the state government to send Californians money. But some of the people who could most use the money don’t get it — if their incomes are low, they may not be required to file taxes, and if they choose not to, they might miss out.
sfstandard.com
The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too
Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
Judge dismisses San Diego gun owners' lawsuit challenging state's collection of their personal data
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge in San Diego on Thursday, January 12, shot down a lawsuit filed by gun owners who object to the state using their personal information for research purposes. On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit saying the state's use of personal information does...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
IRS extends tax filing deadlines for counties under federal emergency declarations
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it extended its annual tax return due date by a month for people who live in areas impacted by the recent storms. California storm victims now have until May 15 to file their individual or business taxes if their area was declared an emergency by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The announcement affects residents in Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, the IRS said. A full list of counties can be found at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations. Eligible taxpayers will also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.Taxpayers will not have to do anything to initiate the extension, the IRS said, and do not have to contact the agency to get this relief. Some other extensions are being granted to farmers, those who pay quarterly estimated payments, and those who pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes. To learn more, go to irs.gov.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment
California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
Fox40
Digital IDs could arrive for Californians this spring. Here’s how they’ll work
(KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about the future of digital driver’s licenses in the state when sharing his new budget proposal in Sacramento this week. Newsom said the digital ID cards would arrive in “a matter of months.”. •Video Above: New laws going into effect...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
Santa Clara County officials urge residents to sign up for alert system following storms
Santa Clara County officials are using this week’s storms as a chance to remind people in the county to sign up for emergency alerts and not wait for the next crisis.
orangeandbluepress.com
MCTR Update: California Residents to Receive $1,050 Direct Deposits This Week
The Franchise Tax Board released two new updates for those expecting Middle-Class Tax Refunds. 460,000 direct deposits are to hit bank accounts this week; these payments are for people needing additional reviews. Depending on the review results, it can take three to five days for payments to appear in bank accounts.
Eater
Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers
Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
countynewscenter.com
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Comments / 0