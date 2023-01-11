ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

sfstandard.com

The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too

Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

IRS extends tax filing deadlines for counties under federal emergency declarations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it extended its annual tax return due date by a month for people who live in areas impacted by the recent storms.  California storm victims now have until May 15 to file their individual or business taxes if their area was declared an emergency by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.  The announcement affects residents in Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, the IRS said. A full list of counties can be found at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations. Eligible taxpayers will also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.Taxpayers will not have to do anything to initiate the extension, the IRS said, and do not have to contact the agency to get this relief.  Some other extensions are being granted to farmers, those who pay quarterly estimated payments, and those who pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes. To learn more, go to irs.gov.  
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment

California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”

The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers

Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Protect your EBT Cards

As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

