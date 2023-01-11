ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

California pummeled by heavy rain amid another round of storms

The latest in a series of powerful storm fronts driven by atmospheric rivers slammed California again Saturday, as the state continues to contend with heavy rain and flooding which has caused widespread damage and forced thousands to evacuate. In a news conference Saturday in Merced County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Torrential rain soaks California after historic drought

More than 25 trillion gallons of water have fallen on California since late December due to a series of storms. All that rain has come as the Golden State deals with a drought. Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, explained the precarious water situation in the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot, suspect in custody

A sheriff's deputy was shot Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital and was in serious condition Friday night, the sheriff's department reported. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No further details were immediately provided.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Idaho murder suspect makes court appearance

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a brief appearance in court today. He waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing, allowing his lawyers more time to prepare a defense. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is covering the case and joins anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with the latest.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery

A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
LUCK, WI
