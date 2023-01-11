Read full article on original website
California pummeled by heavy rain amid another round of storms
The latest in a series of powerful storm fronts driven by atmospheric rivers slammed California again Saturday, as the state continues to contend with heavy rain and flooding which has caused widespread damage and forced thousands to evacuate. In a news conference Saturday in Merced County, California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Another powerful storm front hits California amid flooding woes
The latest in series of powerful storms hit California Saturday, causing widespread damage and forcing emergency evacuations. Danya Bacchus has the details.
Torrential rain soaks California after historic drought
More than 25 trillion gallons of water have fallen on California since late December due to a series of storms. All that rain has come as the Golden State deals with a drought. Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, explained the precarious water situation in the West.
Maine gets first Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35 billion grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
Search for survivors after deadly tornado outbreak
A deadly storm front hit the South, leaving a trail of destruction in parts of Alabama and Georgia. Meanwhile, residents in California are bracing for more storms after a week of torrential rains and flooding. Omar Villafranca and Carter Evans report.
Fears of a collapse forcing closure of major road in Mount Vernon
At street level, you can't see much of the problem, although the crumbling concrete gives a hint. But in a garage underneath Third Street in Mount Vernon, you can see beams supporting the road are falling apart, CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Southern California deputy shot, suspect in custody
A sheriff's deputy was shot Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital and was in serious condition Friday night, the sheriff's department reported. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No further details were immediately provided.
Recovery resumes from tornadoes that killed at least 9
This morning cleanup and recovery efforts continue after tornadoes ripped across the South. At least nine people are dead, including seven in hard-hit Alabama. Several thousand customers are still without power. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Selma.
George Santos' backers include a migrant smuggler, a big Trump donor and the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
Newly elected Republican Congressman George Santos says he won't step down amid the chorus of calls for his resignation over lies he's told about his past, but experts say questions about his campaign finances could ultimately push him to reconsider. His Long Island constituents say Santos seemed to come out...
Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse
MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
Single Maine ticket wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket sold in Maine claimed the $1.35 billion jackpot Friday night, the fourth largest in lottery history.
New Jersey man missing in South Florida, car found abandoned
Trish Christakis reports Leo Moreno told his wife Sunday he was going out for a drive. He never returned.
Idaho murder suspect makes court appearance
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a brief appearance in court today. He waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing, allowing his lawyers more time to prepare a defense. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is covering the case and joins anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with the latest.
Rep. James Comer says House Oversight Committee could issue subpoenas in Biden documents probe
CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins us to discuss her interview with Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which is investigating the classified documents found in President Biden's former office and Delaware home.
Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery
A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on "The Takeout" - 1/13/23
Ohio Republican Congressman and newly appointed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss his plans for the committee and the investigations into both former President Trump and President Biden's handling of classified documents.
Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo Bills practice just 2 weeks after collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin dropped by a team practice Saturday, less than two weeks after he collapsed during a football game after suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin was released from a hospital Wednesday as he continues his remarkable recovery.
