Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Best Small SUVs for Snow Under $30,000
The best small SUVs for snow under $30,000 include the off-road ready Jeep Wrangler, the Subaru Outback, and even the Honda CR-V. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for Snow Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior?
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7 are two of the biggest and most impressive large luxury SUVs on the market. The post 2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Subcompact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Find the the best subcompact SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider in your search. The post 3 of the Best Subcompact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage!
The 2023 Lexus UX subcompact luxury SUV is the most affordable model in the Lexus lineup. Also, the high fuel economy further adds to its affordability. The post Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford?
Going off road? Well, you may want to look at the FX4 package on Ford's trucks. The post What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
dcnewsnow.com
Cadillac V-LMDh race car livery revealed
Cadillac on Thursday revealed the final liveries for its fleet of V-LMDh race cars ahead of their competition debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona set for Jan. 28-29. The V-LMDh is Cadillac’s entry into the new top class of endurance racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (of which the Rolex 24 is a part) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), competing in the GTP and Hypercar classes, respectively.
The Most Reliable Full-Size Truck According to RepairPal
Will you choose the RepairPal pick as the most reliable full-size truck in the market? You might when you see which one it is. The post The Most Reliable Full-Size Truck According to RepairPal appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sorento Beats the Toyota Highlander
The 2023 Toyota Highlander has plenty of advantages. But the 2023 Kia Sorento deserves a chance. See where the Kia Sorento beats the Toyota Highlander. The post 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sorento Beats the Toyota Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ram Trucks knows its drivers don’t want to plug in chargers, so it made a robot for that
When you think of charging your electric vehicle, you don’t typically imagine robots involved. But in its quest to make the charging experience for its its new Ram Revolution electric pickup as seamless as possible, Ram Trucks has introduced a robot that can autonomously charge your EV. Ram reveals...
Carscoops
2024 BMW X3 Spied With Curved Display, Minimalist Shifter
The 2024 BMW X3 continues its slow march to production and spy photographers have now gotten a look inside. While the prototype’s cabin is heavily disguised, we can see the model will be equipped with a new Curved Display. There’s no word on specifics at this point, but the X3 likely has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. If that’s the case, it would be a significant step up from the 10.25- and 10.7-inch displays found in the X1.
Experts Disagree on the Best 2023 Infiniti QX60 Trim
Find out why experts can't seem to agree on which version of the 2023 Infiniti QX60 luxury SUV is best? The post Experts Disagree on the Best 2023 Infiniti QX60 Trim appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0