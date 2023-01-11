ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV

With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
MotorBiscuit

3 Best Small SUVs for Snow Under $30,000

The best small SUVs for snow under $30,000 include the off-road ready Jeep Wrangler, the Subaru Outback, and even the Honda CR-V. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for Snow Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford?

Going off road? Well, you may want to look at the FX4 package on Ford's trucks. The post What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com

Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe

Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it

Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
dcnewsnow.com

Cadillac V-LMDh race car livery revealed

Cadillac on Thursday revealed the final liveries for its fleet of V-LMDh race cars ahead of their competition debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona set for Jan. 28-29. The V-LMDh is Cadillac’s entry into the new top class of endurance racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (of which the Rolex 24 is a part) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), competing in the GTP and Hypercar classes, respectively.
MotorBiscuit

3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sorento Beats the Toyota Highlander

The 2023 Toyota Highlander has plenty of advantages. But the 2023 Kia Sorento deserves a chance. See where the Kia Sorento beats the Toyota Highlander. The post 3 Ways the 2023 Kia Sorento Beats the Toyota Highlander appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2024 BMW X3 Spied With Curved Display, Minimalist Shifter

The 2024 BMW X3 continues its slow march to production and spy photographers have now gotten a look inside. While the prototype’s cabin is heavily disguised, we can see the model will be equipped with a new Curved Display. There’s no word on specifics at this point, but the X3 likely has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. If that’s the case, it would be a significant step up from the 10.25- and 10.7-inch displays found in the X1.

