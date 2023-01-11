ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft

The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Richard Mullins of Millsboro, Delaware after he crashed his car and attempted to steal another in the Lewes area early this morning.

On January 11, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway east of Dorman Road for a vehicle collision. Troopers arrived and learned that the driver of a red 2007 Cadillac Escalade had fled from the scene on foot after he struck the back of an unoccupied construction truck that was parked on the shoulder. As he fled from the area, the driver, later identified as Richard Mullins, attempted to steal another work truck, but a worker was able to remove the keys from the ignition before he could leave. Mullins then continued fleeing the scene.

Troopers began looking for Mullins in the surrounding area. Troopers found him running away westbound on John J. Williams Highway. Mullins ignored commands to stop, but a trooper was able to take him into custody after a short foot chase and taser deployment.

Mullins displayed signs of impairment. He was taken from the scene to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest (Felony)
  • Failure to Comply With Taking of Photographs and Fingerprints
  • Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
  • Numerous traffic charges

Mullins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,400 cash bond.

No injuries were reported in the accident or in this incident.

