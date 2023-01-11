It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.

20 DAYS AGO