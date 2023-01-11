Read full article on original website
racer.com
GM/Cadillac tie-up with Andretti ‘a statement’ - Wolff
General Motors joining forces with Andretti under the Cadillac brand is “a statement” that strengthens its Formula 1 aspirations, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Andretti Cadillac announced its intention to submit an Expression of Interest to join the F1 grid last week, news that was welcomed...
Autoweek.com
Williams F1 Team Turns to Mercedes' James Vowles to Lead Comeback
James Vowles replaces Jost Capito as team principal. Capito departed Williams in December after two years in charge. Vowles led Mercedes’ strategy group during its title-winning spree from 2014 through 2021.
racer.com
38-car grid locked in for 2023 FIA WEC season
The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship will welcome 38 full-season entries, with 13 cars slated to race in the top HyperCar class. New factory entries from Ferrari AF Corse, Porsche Penske Motorsport and Cadillac Racing (Ganassi) are set to be added to the returning efforts from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Peugeot Sport.
dcnewsnow.com
Cadillac V-LMDh race car livery revealed
Cadillac on Thursday revealed the final liveries for its fleet of V-LMDh race cars ahead of their competition debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona set for Jan. 28-29. The V-LMDh is Cadillac’s entry into the new top class of endurance racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (of which the Rolex 24 is a part) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), competing in the GTP and Hypercar classes, respectively.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash
A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees
Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
Ford Maverick Problems Will Leave Drivers Hydrated
If you have to deal with a Ford Maverick recall then you might get a present. See how reliable the Ford Maverick is and if its safe. The post Ford Maverick Problems Will Leave Drivers Hydrated appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job
Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Designed to 'Surpass Them All'
The new sports car will be the finale for this side of the Aston Martin bloodline.
Aston Martin celebrates 110th anniversary
Car maker Aston Martin has brought together two of its most innovative models to mark its 110th anniversary.One of the brand’s oldest surviving racing cars, the 1923 Razor Blade, was pictured alongside a modern Valkyrie sports car.Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford formed a partnership on January 15 1913 that went on to create the first Aston Martin car.The Razor Blade was one of the first cars to be specifically designed with aerodynamics taken into account.It broke various performance records at Brooklands race track in Surrey.Valkyrie is a high-performance car that brings Formula One engineering to public roads.Our 110th year promises...
racer.com
Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch
Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced. The W14 — or to give it its full name the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE — will be revealed on George Russell’s birthday, with Mercedes saying the car “builds on the lessons learned from last year” when it secured one victory in a troublesome season and finished third in the constructors’ championship.
lsxmag.com
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
Detroit News
Car Radio, Podcast 98, Pts 1/2: Benjamin/Ram Revolution EV, Cole Smith/Andretti Cadillac F1 team, Anderson/Block RIP, Dumas/Porsche 911 Dakar, Eckert/Ford Maverick, Ikeda/Acura NSX
02-15 min: Interview with Chris Benjamin, VP Interior Design, Stellantis. Talking Ram Revolution EV Concept reveal at CES. 20-30: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, race writer, Hagerty. Talking Andretti Cadillac F1 team; Ken Block RIP. 30-33: Ad Break. 33-40: More with Cole Smith. 40-45: Interview with Matt Anderson, Historian, The...
dcnewsnow.com
Ram Charger inductive charging robot: How it will work for Ram EV
The first widely available factory original wireless charger in the U.S. might arrive not from Tesla or one of the Chinese EV makers, but from Stellantis. As it revealed its Ram electric truck concept last week, Ram gave a future inductive charging robot center stage. “We know from our Real...
Top Speed
Jay Leno Showcases A Very Unique Italian, Lancia V-8 From The 1930s
It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
