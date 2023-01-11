ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

racer.com

GM/Cadillac tie-up with Andretti ‘a statement’ - Wolff

General Motors joining forces with Andretti under the Cadillac brand is “a statement” that strengthens its Formula 1 aspirations, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Andretti Cadillac announced its intention to submit an Expression of Interest to join the F1 grid last week, news that was welcomed...
racer.com

38-car grid locked in for 2023 FIA WEC season

The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship will welcome 38 full-season entries, with 13 cars slated to race in the top HyperCar class. New factory entries from Ferrari AF Corse, Porsche Penske Motorsport and Cadillac Racing (Ganassi) are set to be added to the returning efforts from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Peugeot Sport.
dcnewsnow.com

Cadillac V-LMDh race car livery revealed

Cadillac on Thursday revealed the final liveries for its fleet of V-LMDh race cars ahead of their competition debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona set for Jan. 28-29. The V-LMDh is Cadillac’s entry into the new top class of endurance racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (of which the Rolex 24 is a part) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), competing in the GTP and Hypercar classes, respectively.
Outsider.com

16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Top Speed

Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever

Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees

Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines

Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job

Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
The Independent

Aston Martin celebrates 110th anniversary

Car maker Aston Martin has brought together two of its most innovative models to mark its 110th anniversary.One of the brand’s oldest surviving racing cars, the 1923 Razor Blade, was pictured alongside a modern Valkyrie sports car.Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford formed a partnership on January 15 1913 that went on to create the first Aston Martin car.The Razor Blade was one of the first cars to be specifically designed with aerodynamics taken into account.It broke various performance records at Brooklands race track in Surrey.Valkyrie is a high-performance car that brings Formula One engineering to public roads.Our 110th year promises...
racer.com

Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch

Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced. The W14 — or to give it its full name the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE — will be revealed on George Russell’s birthday, with Mercedes saying the car “builds on the lessons learned from last year” when it secured one victory in a troublesome season and finished third in the constructors’ championship.
lsxmag.com

Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine

Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
Detroit News

Car Radio, Podcast 98, Pts 1/2: Benjamin/Ram Revolution EV, Cole Smith/Andretti Cadillac F1 team, Anderson/Block RIP, Dumas/Porsche 911 Dakar, Eckert/Ford Maverick, Ikeda/Acura NSX

02-15 min: Interview with Chris Benjamin, VP Interior Design, Stellantis. Talking Ram Revolution EV Concept reveal at CES. 20-30: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, race writer, Hagerty. Talking Andretti Cadillac F1 team; Ken Block RIP. 30-33: Ad Break. 33-40: More with Cole Smith. 40-45: Interview with Matt Anderson, Historian, The...
dcnewsnow.com

Ram Charger inductive charging robot: How it will work for Ram EV

The first widely available factory original wireless charger in the U.S. might arrive not from Tesla or one of the Chinese EV makers, but from Stellantis. As it revealed its Ram electric truck concept last week, Ram gave a future inductive charging robot center stage. “We know from our Real...
Top Speed

Jay Leno Showcases A Very Unique Italian, Lancia V-8 From The 1930s

It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.
Top Speed

Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R

The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.

