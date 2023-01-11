Read full article on original website
RED BANK: DPU HEAD OUSTED
Cliff Keen on Broad Street last June. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Unmentioned at the meeting: he was replaced on an interim basis, at a cost of $16,500 per month, by Gary Watson Sr., whom Keen succeeded in 2016. Gary Watson Sr. seen driving a borough snowplow...
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Kenilworth Welcomes New Fire Chief
KENILWORTH, N.J. - The Kenilworth Fire Department and Rescue Squad officially have a new Fire Chief. Mike Scuderi, is taking over from past Fire Chief William Krueger. Scuderi has lived in Kenilworth his entire life and has three children with his wife Jennifer. Gianna a senior, Ryan a seventh grader and Vinny a sixth grader. Previously Scuderi was the Deputy Fire Chief and the town’s Office Emergency Management. “The Kenilworth Fire Department and Rescue Squad consists of an awesome group of men and women all volunteering their time to provide fire and ambulance coverage to our residents" Scuderi said. "Joining the department as a cadet...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery
WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
insidernj.com
Fulop: The Resurrection and the Two Political Hurdles on the Path to Drumthwacket
I began writing about the 2017 New Jersey gubernatorial campaign by meeting in 2015 and 2016 with various Democratic county chairs. One response has stayed with me: “Alan, we are not going to allow a South Jersey Democrat to be nominated for governor.”. Indeed, the Northern New Jersey County...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Asbury Park to issue notice of default to development company for failure to maintain historic buildings
The City of Asbury Park issued an initial notice in September of 2021 for failure to maintain the convention hall.
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete
Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
Millburn High School Teacher & Hartshorn Elementary School Principal Receive Mikie Sherrill’s 2022 Every Day Heroes Awards
MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn High School (MHS) Special Needs teacher Bridgette Nevola and Hartshorn Elementary Principal Kenneth Frattini each recently received Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s 2022 Every Day NJ-11 Heroes awards. According to Sherrill’s website, “I launched the 2022 Heroes recognition program to recognize members of our community who have made a difference in NJ-11 over the past year.” She added, “This was an opportunity to remind our everyday heroes— teachers, healthcare providers, first responders, family members, volunteers or others who have impacted another person's life positively— that our community is incredibly grateful for all of their work.” Bridgette Nevola Nevola, who was nominated by a...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown
OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
Officials, residents call for redesign of deadly NJ freeway that's had 900+ crashes in 4 years
Freeway Drive in East Orange and Orange, New Jersey recently claimed the life of Karl Smith, who was hit by a car while trying to cross the busy roadway. Smith is not the first one to be killed while trying to navigate the multi-lane highway that runs through several residential areas.
jerseydigs.com
Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City
Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
Karen Centinaro: "The Face of the Office" in the Bloomfield High Athletic Department has Done the Job Flawlessly for Nearly 20 Years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Steve Jenkins has devoted his professional life to education and coaching. Those attributes made his transition to the athletic director at Bloomfield High a natural step. As a successful coach, Jenkins knows the importance of a good staff, and his admiration and respect for long-time administrative assistant Karen Centinaro shows why the department functions so efficiently. "Karen started at Bloomfield High in 2005," said Jenkins. "From the start, her abilities were evident." Centinaro, the former Karen Byrne, grew up in Belleville, NJ, and was graduated from Belleville High School. A loving wife and caring mom, her work ethic speaks volumes, while her...
