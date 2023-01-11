ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

This Marijuana Giant Is 'Ticking All The Right Boxes' For Long-Term Success, Analyst Says

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colgate-Palmolive

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Colgate-Palmolive CL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Colgate-Palmolive. The company has an average price target of $83.17 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $76.00.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

This House of Representative Just Sold Up To $1.00M In Tesla Stock

Representative Nancy Pelosi from California reported a sale of Tesla TSLA stock, according to a January filing. The transaction took place on January 12, 2023. What Happened: A recent report from the House of Representatives Clerk's Office on January 12, 2023 reveals that Pelosi made a sale of Tesla stock valued between $500,001 - $1,000,000.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 13.2% to $15.74 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $2.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 755.4K shares, which is 212.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.3 million.
Benzinga

What's Happening With American Airlines Shares Today

American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading marginally higher by 0.74% to $16.96 Friday afternoon after initially trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines. Delta on Friday issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Trader and investors will also be watching for AAL's fourth-quarter earning results before the market...
Benzinga

4,354 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,354.55 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,232,408, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,431.24), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga

Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Rising Thursday

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD shares are trading higher Thursday following reports HBO announced a monthly price increase for its streaming service HBO Max. What Happened: According to a Deadline report, HBO is increasing the monthly price for HBO Max from $14.99 to $15.99 in what is its first price increase since it launched in 2020.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia, AMD Shares Today?

NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares are trading lower Thursday in the wake of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's TSM better-than-expected earnings results. TSM Q4 Revenue: $19.93 billion missed estimate of $20.56 billion. TSM Q4 EPS: $1.82 beat estimate of $1.77. Several analysts also weighed in on...
Benzinga

2022 Battered Stocks, Gold, Cryptos And Bonds, But One Sector Is Standing Tall

Most investors would like to forget 2022. Stocks suffered, with the S&P 500 falling 19%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Stock Exchange did even worse, taking a 25% hit for the year. Traditional safe havens offered no solution. Gold prices stayed almost flat and closed the year down 0.23%. Crytpos reeled, shedding over $1 trillion in valuation. Bitcoin finished the year down 65%.

