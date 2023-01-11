Read full article on original website
This Marijuana Giant Is 'Ticking All The Right Boxes' For Long-Term Success, Analyst Says
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
Atlas Global To Acquire Cannabis 'Trading House' And Two Pharmacies In Israel, Commences Trading On The CSE
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colgate-Palmolive
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Colgate-Palmolive CL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Colgate-Palmolive. The company has an average price target of $83.17 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $76.00.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
If You Invested $1,000 In JPMorgan Chase At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, You'd Have This Much Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. JPMorgan's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
This House of Representative Just Sold Up To $1.00M In Tesla Stock
Representative Nancy Pelosi from California reported a sale of Tesla TSLA stock, according to a January filing. The transaction took place on January 12, 2023. What Happened: A recent report from the House of Representatives Clerk's Office on January 12, 2023 reveals that Pelosi made a sale of Tesla stock valued between $500,001 - $1,000,000.
Cramer On This Stock Down 5% In Last Month: 'It's Very Plain Vanilla'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Entegris Inc ENTG. "It’s very out of favor, it’s got a little too high multiple, but it does a lot of nuts and bolts that you need to make semis, holding onto so that’s okay by me."
Nancy Pelosi Trims Investing Portfolio, Lost $511K On Tesla Stock: Here's The Full Transaction List
Former Speaker of the House and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is well-known for questionable stock trades made by herself and husband Paul Pelosi. A new filing revealed what the Pelosis sold from their investment portfolio in late 2022. What Happened: After ranking as one of the top 10 trading members...
Tesla's Addressable Market 'Just Exploded,' RIP Everyone Trying To Compete: Twitter Reacts To US Price Cuts
Tesla Inc TSLA on Friday announced price cuts ranging from 6.4% to 19.7% in the U.S., stirring excitement among its ardent backers on Twitter. What Happened: The move came on the heels of a sharp reduction announced in China on Jan. 6. It was precipitated by worries concerning demand slowdown...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Dogecoin Millionaire's Plan To Buy More Cardano
Exact Sciences has become the top holding of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund. Apple has instructed suppliers about canceling production of the 2024 iPhone SE 4, according to a top analyst. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 13.2% to $15.74 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $2.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 755.4K shares, which is 212.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.3 million.
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: This Company Got A New CEO & More News
Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF has named chairman of the board Jakob Ripshtein to be its new CEO. He replaces Joel Toguri, who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Ripshtein brings over thirty years of experience leading corporate strategy, marketing, and sales and a deep understanding of...
What's Happening With American Airlines Shares Today
American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading marginally higher by 0.74% to $16.96 Friday afternoon after initially trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines. Delta on Friday issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Trader and investors will also be watching for AAL's fourth-quarter earning results before the market...
4,354 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,354.55 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,232,408, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,431.24), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Rising Thursday
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD shares are trading higher Thursday following reports HBO announced a monthly price increase for its streaming service HBO Max. What Happened: According to a Deadline report, HBO is increasing the monthly price for HBO Max from $14.99 to $15.99 in what is its first price increase since it launched in 2020.
Rising Interest Rates Lead To Big Bank Profit Gains: Are There Hints Of Inbound Recession?
Investors waiting for another round of earnings were greeted by Friday’s reports from the nation’s biggest banks showing that profits rose across the sector, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s high-interest rate environment. Investors, however, may have been startled when banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said...
What's Going On With Nvidia, AMD Shares Today?
NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares are trading lower Thursday in the wake of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's TSM better-than-expected earnings results. TSM Q4 Revenue: $19.93 billion missed estimate of $20.56 billion. TSM Q4 EPS: $1.82 beat estimate of $1.77. Several analysts also weighed in on...
Trump NFTs Hit Jackpot: Now, Sweepstakes Winner's NFT Price Surges By 83%
Donald Trump’s NFT collection raked in $1.2 million by completely selling out in a few hours. Now, its sweepstakes winner NFTs are being listed for sale. What Happened: According to OpenSea, Trump Sweepstakes NFTs saw a rise in sales by 138% in the last 24 hours. Sweepstake The NFTs...
2022 Battered Stocks, Gold, Cryptos And Bonds, But One Sector Is Standing Tall
Most investors would like to forget 2022. Stocks suffered, with the S&P 500 falling 19%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Stock Exchange did even worse, taking a 25% hit for the year. Traditional safe havens offered no solution. Gold prices stayed almost flat and closed the year down 0.23%. Crytpos reeled, shedding over $1 trillion in valuation. Bitcoin finished the year down 65%.
