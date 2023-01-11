Read full article on original website
Related
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
As the world's first stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk has always had an air of mystery around it.
33 years ago, the US Army's elite Delta Force pulled off its first successful hostage rescue mission
In the early morning hours of December 20, 1989, Delta Force operators descended on a Panamanian prison holding CIA operative Kurt Muse.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force’s new rescue helicopter notches first saves in Africa
The Air Force’s new search-and-rescue helicopter is proving its worth on its first combat deployment to Africa. HH-60W Jolly Green II crews saved the lives of two foreign troops on a December rescue mission in the Horn of Africa, on the continent’s eastern shore, the service said Thursday.
msn.com
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander in chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to "inflict maximum damage" on cartels crossing the southern border. Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign late last year, said drug cartels are "waging war on...
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Navy Secretary says that US Navy may need to choose between arming itself or Ukraine
Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro admitted there are 'concerns' about America's weapons supply as the US continues to arm Ukraine at a conference on Wednesday.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
U.S. Bradley Armored Vehicles Compared to Russia's Battle Tanks
The Biden administration is poised to send Kyiv 50 of the fighting vehicles, which experts say could boost Ukraine's position on the battlefield.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Marine Corps to move away from tape test
Starting the first day of 2023, the Marine Corps implemented a new policy that will revise the way it measures the body composition of its troops. The Corps announced in August 2022 that it would make the change to be more accurate and conscious of gender-specific differences following the conclusion of a yearlong study.
Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar
Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Tank fires explosive shots in battle for Ukrainian salt mine in Soledar
Footage shared by Ukrainian officials shows a tank firing explosive shots during a battle for a salt mine in Soledar.This video shows the tank moving through the combat area in Donetsk Oblast, with visible smoke rising into the air.While the State Border Service of Ukraine shared this footage on 8 January stating it was filmed in the days prior, the precise date of filming was not confirmed.Before the war, Soledar was a tourist spot where visitors could check out caves filled with sculptures made out of salt by local sculptors.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near SoledarDriver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warningsUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
MilitaryTimes
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
Military.com
Attacks on Satellites May Trigger Military Response, US and Japanese Officials Say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced alongside Japanese officials on Wednesday that they would consider military retaliation in response to attacks on satellites, a policy that puts China and Russia on notice amid looming threats in space. Space Force and U.S. Space Command are in...
Comments / 0