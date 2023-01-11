ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

Air Force’s new rescue helicopter notches first saves in Africa

The Air Force’s new search-and-rescue helicopter is proving its worth on its first combat deployment to Africa. HH-60W Jolly Green II crews saved the lives of two foreign troops on a December rescue mission in the Horn of Africa, on the continent’s eastern shore, the service said Thursday.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
defensenews.com

Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award

WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: Marine Corps to move away from tape test

Starting the first day of 2023, the Marine Corps implemented a new policy that will revise the way it measures the body composition of its troops. The Corps announced in August 2022 that it would make the change to be more accurate and conscious of gender-specific differences following the conclusion of a yearlong study.
The Independent

Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar

Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

Tank fires explosive shots in battle for Ukrainian salt mine in Soledar

Footage shared by Ukrainian officials shows a tank firing explosive shots during a battle for a salt mine in Soledar.This video shows the tank moving through the combat area in Donetsk Oblast, with visible smoke rising into the air.While the State Border Service of Ukraine shared this footage on 8 January stating it was filmed in the days prior, the precise date of filming was not confirmed.Before the war, Soledar was a tourist spot where visitors could check out caves filled with sculptures made out of salt by local sculptors.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near SoledarDriver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warningsUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
CNN

Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched

Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
MilitaryTimes

Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap

The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
