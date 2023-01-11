Read full article on original website
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
kenosha.com
Kenosha HarborMarket teaming up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market. ... Established in 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie mission is to enhance the economy through tourism by promoting amenities, shopping, and recreational, and commercial opportunities within the Village – in all seasons – regionally and beyond. Visit www.visitpleasantprairie.com for more information.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Michaleno’s Pizzeria opens at 4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023
“My son sent me a text, “Friday the 13th a great time to open up,” and I said, “Ha, ha. Never thought of that, I started dating your mom on Friday April 13, 1979. It’s a day of good luck,” said Herbert. Originally the locally...
radiomilwaukee.org
Friday News Drop: MLK Day, trains and Random updates
Milwaukee’s a big city with a lot going on. Catch up before spending your weekend either purposely or accidentally ignoring the news. The federal holiday marking the civil-rights leader’s birthday (which is actually Jan. 15) dates back to 1986, marking 37 years since it was first officially observed. But this coming Monday will mark the 39th installment of Milwaukee's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.
radiomilwaukee.org
Pabst Theater Group helps launch nationwide Theater Alliance
It’s not often that a venue gets mentioned in the same breath as legendary locales like the Grand Ole Opry and Radio City Music Hall. But the Pabst Theater Group (PTG) now finds itself in that heady company after joining the Theater Alliance organized by the Oak View Group.
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
On Milwaukee
Former Los Paisa owner is serving modern Mexican fare at Contento in Delafield
After a series of soft opening events, Contento, a new contemporary Mexican concept, will officially open to the public today at 627 N. Genesee St. in Delafield. Behind the concept is industry veteran Manolo Torres who most recently operated Los Paisa in Bayside for over 14 years. When the building that housed his restaurant was sold due to redevelopment in the area, Torres closed Los Paisa and sought out a new location for a brand new concept.
kenosha.com
Paielli’s Bakery has stood the test of time in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago
Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
Driver crashes into home, 3 years after deadly crash at same location
This past holiday, the family, friends and loved ones of Jamie Hanson, mourned for the third year after she was killed while walking her dogs on South Howell Avenue.
glendale-wi.org
Upcoming I-43 North-South Project Closures
I-43 North-South Project (Silver Spring to WIS 60) - There will be a full closure overnight I-43 NB and SB from Brown Deer Rd to Mequon Rd, Monday, 1/16, for County Line Rd bridge demolition. - There will be a full closure overnight I-43 NB and SB from Brown Deer...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Cudahy woman found safe; last seen at St. Luke's South Shore Hospital
CUDAHY, Wis. - The Cudahy Police Department say Lisa Hurt, a woman reported critically, has been found safe. There was concern after Lisa was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 after she was discharged from St. Luke's South Shore Hospital. Lisa was sent by private ambulance to St. Luke's South Shore...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
gotodestinations.com
Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee
Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
