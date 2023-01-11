Eight countries have qualified for the International Crown. But which players will be at TPC Harding Park? (Sadly, no Lydia Ko)
The list of eight countries that will compete in the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown was finalized last November, and now it’s a mad dash til April to determine which players will qualify for the unique team competition.
The top four players from each country in the Rolex Rankings as of April 3 will compete May 4-7 at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park.
The countries that have qualified include the United States (35 points), South Korea (35 points), Japan (85 points), Sweden (120 points), Thailand (183 points), England (197 points), Australia (298 points) and China (446 points).
South Africa (475 points) just missed on qualifying for its first Crown. Countries must have a minimum of four ranked players to be eligible.
The event brings in players from around the world who are not eligible for the Solheim Cup, though top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, No. 7, will not be in the field of 32.
The Crown was last held in 2018 in South Korea, where the team of So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim and In Gee Chun triumphed on home soil in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.
The field will be finalized on the Monday after the DIO Implant LA Open. Here’s how things currently stand:
1
South Korea
5. Jin Young Ko (Rolex Ranking)
8. In Gee Chun (8)
9. Hyo-Joo Kim (9)
14. Min Ji Park (14)
2
USA
2. Nelly Korda
6. Lexi Thompson
13. Jennifer Kupcho
16. Danielle Kang
3
Japan
10. Nasa Hataoka
22. Miyu Yamashita
23. Ayaka Furue
29. Mao Saigo
4
Sweden
26. Madelene Sagstrom
27. Linn Grant
30. Anna Nordqvist
44. Maja Stark
5
England
17. Charley Hull
25. Georgia Hall
60. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
95. Bronte Law
6
Thailand
3. Atthaya Thitikul
57. Patty Tavatanakit
76. Moriya Jutanugarn
77. Ariya Jutanugarn
7
Australia
4. Minjee Lee
19. Hannah Green
96. Steph Kyriacou
182. Grace Kim
8
China
15. Xiyu Lin
125. Haruka Morita
149. Yuting Shi
153. Ruoning Yin
