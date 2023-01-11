Eight countries have qualified for the International Crown. But which players will be at TPC Harding Park? (Sadly, no Lydia Ko)

The list of eight countries that will compete in the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown was finalized last November, and now it’s a mad dash til April to determine which players will qualify for the unique team competition.

The top four players from each country in the Rolex Rankings as of April 3 will compete May 4-7 at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park.

The countries that have qualified include the United States (35 points), South Korea (35 points), Japan (85 points), Sweden (120 points), Thailand (183 points), England (197 points), Australia (298 points) and China (446 points).

South Africa (475 points) just missed on qualifying for its first Crown. Countries must have a minimum of four ranked players to be eligible.

The event brings in players from around the world who are not eligible for the Solheim Cup, though top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, No. 7, will not be in the field of 32.

The Crown was last held in 2018 in South Korea, where the team of So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim and In Gee Chun triumphed on home soil in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.

The field will be finalized on the Monday after the DIO Implant LA Open. Here’s how things currently stand:

South Korea

(Left to Right): In Gee Chun, So Yoen Ryu, In-Kyung Kim and Sung Hyun Park of South Korea pose for photographs with the trophy after winning the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 7, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

5. Jin Young Ko (Rolex Ranking)

8. In Gee Chun (8)

9. Hyo-Joo Kim (9)

14. Min Ji Park (14)

USA

Lexi Thompson of the United States hits a tee shot while So Yeon Ryu of South Korea watches on the 9th hole during the Singles match on day four of the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 7, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

2. Nelly Korda

6. Lexi Thompson

13. Jennifer Kupcho

16. Danielle Kang

Japan

Ayako Uehara (L) of Japan celebrates her birdie with Nasa Hataoka (R) on the 14th green in the Pool B match between Japan and Sweden on day two of the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 5, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

10. Nasa Hataoka

22. Miyu Yamashita

23. Ayaka Furue

29. Mao Saigo

Sweden

Anna Nordqvist (R) and Caroline Hedwall (L) of Sweden celebrate their victory on the 14th green in the Pool B match between Japan and Sweden on day two of the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 5, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

26. Madelene Sagstrom

27. Linn Grant

30. Anna Nordqvist

44. Maja Stark

England

Charley Hull (R) and Georgia Hall of England celebrate after the Pool A match between England and Australia on day one of the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 4, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

17. Charley Hull

25. Georgia Hall

60. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

95. Bronte Law

Thailand

Playing partners and sisters Ariya Jutanugan (R) and Moriya Jutanugan (L) of Thailand joke around during round one of the International Crown on July 24, 2014 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

3. Atthaya Thitikul

57. Patty Tavatanakit

76. Moriya Jutanugarn

77. Ariya Jutanugarn

Australia

(L) Su Oh and (R) Minjee Lee of Australia walk off the 4th tee during the four-ball session of the 2016 UL International Crown at the Merit Club on July 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

4. Minjee Lee

19. Hannah Green

96. Steph Kyriacou

182. Grace Kim

China

Xi Yu Lin (L) and Shanshan Feng of China celebrate on the third hole during the four-ball session of the 2016 UL International Crown at the Merit Club on July 21, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

15. Xiyu Lin

125. Haruka Morita

149. Yuting Shi

153. Ruoning Yin