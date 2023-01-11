Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Look: Brock Purdy Made NFL History In 49ers' Win Saturday
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in Brock Purdy's first career playoff start on Saturday. Despite showing some jitters in the first half, Purdy picked apart the Seahawks' defense in the third and fourth quarters tonight. He completed 18 of 30 passing attempts for ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 106, LSU 66
BamaCentral's own Blake Byler and Austin Hannon break down the Crimson Tide's blowout of LSU from Coleman Coliseum.
sportstravelmagazine.com
WNBA to Bring 2023 All-Star Game to Las Vegas
Las Vegas is adding to its list of major sports events, with the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023 to be staged at Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces. The game on July 15 will be the centerpiece of two days of WNBA activities. In addition to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA will host its “WNBA Live” fan festival, an interactive event open to the public.
sportstravelmagazine.com
MLB to Use Electronic Strike Zone in Triple A Leagues in 2023
According to a report by ESPN’s Buster Olney, Major League Baseball will implement an electronic strike zone in all 30 Triple A ballparks in 2023. Olney notes the Automated Balls and Strikes system, commonly referred to as ABS, will be used in two different ways, with 15 of the Class AAA stadiums using all of the calls determined by an electronic strike zone, and the other half will be played with an ABS challenge system similar to that used in professional tennis.
