Two new exhibits now open in Student Union galleries
Two new art exhibits are now open in the Student Union Building. This exhibit features works by Boise State alum Esther Oppenheimer and is on display in the Student Union Fine Arts Gallery through Feb. 19. Oppenheimer’s approach to making art includes the utilization of experimental elements and incorporates a selection of diverse objects and media. These include disparate materials from the natural world as well as porcelain clay, glazes and oxides, laces, and sakuragami paper.
Alumni, student and faculty exhibitions open in the Neri and Blue Galleries Jan. 19
Student and faculty exhibitions open in the Blue Galleries. The Blue Galleries present the 2023 Annual Student Juried Exhibition and the 2023 Biennial Faculty Exhibition in the Center for Visual Arts Jan. 19 – March 26, 2023. These exhibitions open with a reception from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Visit the gallery Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through March 26, 2023.
Celebrate the installation of endowed chairs Jan. 30
The campus community is invited to celebrate the installation of three endowed chairs at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the Skaggs Hall of Learning located in the Micron Business and Economics Building. The endowed chairs are:. Emily Wakild, Andrus Center for Public Policy Endowed Chair. Sam (Stephanie A.)...
Bronco Learning Commons builds student success
Albertsons Library is partnering with the Advising and Academic Support Center to create The Bronco Learning Commons. This project aims to create a welcoming environment, free from judgment, where students are encouraged to leave insecurities behind and trust that staff and peers are there to help them gain confidence, improve their academics and teach them how to tap into the resources they need to be successful.
Mahoney selected as faculty ombud
Michelle Mahoney joins Manda Hicks and Michelle Bennett in the Faculty Ombuds Office. Mahoney is a business communication lecturer in the Marketing Department of the College of Business and Economics and brings more than ten years of faculty experience to the ombuds role. In addition to higher education, Mahoney’s career spans television and radio news, public relations and professional public speaking. Mahoney’s academic training focuses on journalism, public relations and communication. She is an active member of the Northwest Communication Association and the International Ombud Association. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering for youth lacrosse programs in the community.
Faculty and Staff Fitness Challenge open for spring 2023
Students in the kinesiology department are once again participating in an experiential learning opportunity and hosting the spring fitness challenge to help faculty and staff achieve their health and fitness goals. The 10-week challenge will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Those interested in participating can register via a Google Form.
Allen discusses 2022 National Defense Strategy with members of Air Force
Michael Allen, professor of political science in the School of Public Service, recently presented to members of the Air Force at Mountain Home Air Force Base. His presentation discussed the 2022 National Defense Strategy and how it may shape U.S. service member deployments overseas.
