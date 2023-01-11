Michelle Mahoney joins Manda Hicks and Michelle Bennett in the Faculty Ombuds Office. Mahoney is a business communication lecturer in the Marketing Department of the College of Business and Economics and brings more than ten years of faculty experience to the ombuds role. In addition to higher education, Mahoney’s career spans television and radio news, public relations and professional public speaking. Mahoney’s academic training focuses on journalism, public relations and communication. She is an active member of the Northwest Communication Association and the International Ombud Association. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering for youth lacrosse programs in the community.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO