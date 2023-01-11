Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man who fled police and jumped into River Ribble is found
A man who tried to escape police by jumping into a river has been found, officers have said. The 30-year-old had fled from Walton le Dale, and entered the River Ribble at about 07:00 GMT, Lancashire Police said. The force said he was the subject of an ongoing investigation and...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
BBC
Rape survivor recorded confession on phone in bag
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured fellow student Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her bag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: One woman dead and another injured
A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said. Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public. One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Drink and drug driver killed brother and two others in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving. Samuel Williamson, 33, had drink and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020. His brother, James Williamson, 37 and Mandy...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
Unemployed Lawyer Settles Years-Long Grudge by Stabbing Rival Attorney: Cops
A former criminal-defense-attorney-turned-Uber-driver in Washington State ambushed a lawyer with a “Rambo-like knife” as a years-long personal grudge came to a final, violent climax, according to court documents obtained by the Seattle Times. Lee Rousso, 64, stabbed the unidentified man, also a criminal defense attorney, in the back last month as he returned home from his law office, investigators allege. Rousso authored and self-published a book in 2021 in which he blamed the target of the alleged attack, along with six other judges and attorneys, for ruining his career. He was arrested Thursday in Pasadena, California, and faces a charge of first-degree assault.Read it at Seattle Times
BBC
Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake
A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder. The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year. Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18...
BBC
Man hit by lorry in Seaforth was devoted to his son, family says
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a lorry "had a mischievous sense of humour", his family has said. Martin Gregory, 43, died from his injuries after being found on Princess Way, Seaforth, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said. Paying tribute, his family said he was...
BBC
Milton Keynes vicar's world fell apart when her son took his own life
On 3 September 2021, 17-year-old Leo Toze died when he was struck by a train near Biggleswade in Bedfordshire. A coroner recorded a verdict of suicide. His death made his mother, the Reverend Sharon Grenham-Thompson, question not just her faith but whether she could continue working as a priest. Here, Ms Grenham-Thompson explains how she worked through her feelings.
BBC
Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen
A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen. Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker. They had left a hotel for...
Comments / 0