A former criminal-defense-attorney-turned-Uber-driver in Washington State ambushed a lawyer with a “Rambo-like knife” as a years-long personal grudge came to a final, violent climax, according to court documents obtained by the Seattle Times. Lee Rousso, 64, stabbed the unidentified man, also a criminal defense attorney, in the back last month as he returned home from his law office, investigators allege. Rousso authored and self-published a book in 2021 in which he blamed the target of the alleged attack, along with six other judges and attorneys, for ruining his career. He was arrested Thursday in Pasadena, California, and faces a charge of first-degree assault.Read it at Seattle Times

PASADENA, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO