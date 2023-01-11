ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call

Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
IOWA STATE
thecomeback.com

Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation

The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Linebacker Hits the Portal

Georgia linebacker and potential super senior Trezmen Marshall has entered the portal according to sources. As first reported by On3.com.  Marshall was a career backup at Georgia at position group in the form of linebacker that’s seen nothing but NFL players in front of him.  Marshall and ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE

