pharmtech.com
Ensuring Stability Excellence for Global Consumer and OTC Products
Ascertaining drug stability is an essential step of the product development process and must be performed in accordance with strict regulatory requirements. In this webinar, Recipharm present the guidance provided by the ICH to help support companies in maintaining a rigorous approach to stability testing, and detail what it takes to meet its requirements.
pharmtech.com
Boehringer Ingelheim, 3T Biosciences Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies
It is intended to identify the most prevalent and immunogenic targets in solid tumors by uniquely combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning. Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that they have entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to discover and develop next-generation cancer therapies to address high unmet patient needs.
