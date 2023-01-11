Read full article on original website
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge this year and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around this year, and which have faded.
This Epic 277-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With a Giant Infinity Jacuzzi That Overlooks the Pool
Rodriguez Design Studio just took a crack at creating “the perfect charter superyacht.” The Spanish studio unveiled a new concept on Tuesday that aims to connect seafarers with their oceanic surroundings in a truly luxurious fashion. The 277-footer, known as Catalina, features a sleek steel hull, a lightweight aluminum superstructure and a minimalist exterior. “The styling of the yacht marks the design direction of the studio coming into 2023: simple yet elegant,” studio founder Josh Rodriguez said in a statement. Onboard, Catalina’s five oversized decks are stacked with furniture and amenities to encourage alfresco living. The vessel is also equipped with floor-to-ceiling glass...
Five-bed thatched cottage with ceiling beams reclaimed from a shipwreck goes on sale for £1.1million
Upper Porthkerry Farm was granted Grade II-listed status in 2004 because it 'retained its character and its thatched roof.'
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
yachtingmagazine.com
Wellcraft’s New Boat and Direction
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The Wellcraft 355 is unlike any Wellcraft model that’s come before it. This is a Euro-style, plumb-bow “adventure commuter” designed for family fun and overnighting, with get-there speeds.
A Podcaster Lists The Best Swingers Resorts Around The World & There's One In Florida
A swingers podcaster is viral for opening up about all things that involve the lifestyle, and she recently went on TikTok and listed the top swingers resorts around the world. When it came to the U.S., one Florida city was mentioned. The creator, Cate (@wanderlustswingers), published the video on December...
yankodesign.com
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
Time Out Global
Now on the market: a Caribbean island for less than the price of most houses
Neighbours getting on your nerves? Well, here’s some hot property far from the reaches of other people: an entire island has gone up for sale in the Caribbean. And better yet, the asking price is eye-wideningly affordable. The property in question is called Iguana Island and it’s 12 miles...
CONTEMPORIST
Wood And Glass Frame The Tree Views At This Home In The Mountains
L’Empreinte Design Architecture has recently completed a new home in the heart of a maple grove, high up in the mountains bordering Lac Franc in Morin-Heights, in the Laurentians region of Quebec, Canada. The house, comprised of several glass frames surrounded by wood, is perched on the side of...
Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees
Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
yankodesign.com
This rugged curved concrete hotel in China features an enclosed courtyard with sculptural partitions
In the Huangmuchang Village on the outskirts of Beijing China, is a two-story concrete brick building, which was recently transformed into a unique-looking boutique hotel The hotel features a courtyard filled with concrete dividers, that look like borderline sculptures. Called, the Sleeping Lab, the hotel was originally a residence and an office. The renovation was carried out by the Shanghai-based studio Atelier d’More.
generalaviationnews.com
The engines that power LSA
When I was a kid, I was a New York Yankees baseball fan. I’d never been to New York. I lived in the midwest. I loved the baseball team because they won a lot. The saying way back then was, “The American League battle isn’t to determine who wins, but which team might come in second.”
theoldmotor.com
Four Fun Kodachrome Car Photographs No. 426
In the 4th photograph, the lady appears to be standing in front of her two-tone 1953 CHEVROLET 150 Club Coupé. In the lead photograph, in the lower right of the picture, is a two-door 1955 DODGE Lancer, most likely a Coronet as it has two-tone paint. AML, by 1955...
hypebeast.com
ECCO Leather Launches EL3 Vault for Emerging Designers and Students
Offering its innovative leathers to the world, ECCO Leather has launched the “EL3 Vault.” The initiative is a stock shop open to the public and emerging designers to help reduce the waste of the production of materials, the biggest contributor to fashion’s environmental impact. The EL3 Vault is part of ECCO’s design and sustainability drive to reach carbon neutrality by 2028.
The Crossroads of Art, History, Nostalgia and the Automobile.
Wayne Stadler takes automotive art to an exponential level. Kindred spirit Wayne Sadler and the FindingOldCars.com staff travel the road named, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" together. We have always acknowledged the artistic appeal of vehicles left to #RustInPeace but Wayne takes automotive art to an exponential level. Wayne is a self proclaimed nomad who travels North America looking for automotive art through the lens of his camera. Wayne once called "the rustographer" by a friend, now uses the term as his instagram handle.
Ford GT Becomes World’s Fastest Street Car
Johnny Bohmer pushes this GT to well over 300 mph. Ford GT built between 2005 and 2006 was one of the coolest American supercars to ever play the game but was largely forgotten by most of the American public up until very recently. This is likely due to the fact that tuners and custom shops are starting to realize that you can do some pretty intense stuff with these American racing legends. For instance, Gas Monkey Garage built a car that they said could probably go 300 miles an hour but their team only had the courage to hit around 292 mph. Well, that was until Johnny Bohmer got behind the wheel and pushed it just a little bit further.
Artists got fed up with these 'anti-homeless spikes.' So they made them a bit more ... comfy.
This article originally appeared on 07.24.15These are called "anti-homeless spikes." They're about as friendly as they sound. As you may have guessed, they're intended to deter people who are homeless from sitting or sleeping on that concrete step. And yeah, they're pretty awful.The spikes are a prime example of how cities design spaces to keep homeless people away.
