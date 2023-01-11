Read full article on original website
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Two events with different ideals to be hosted at same time at Faulkner County Library
A “Pastor Story Hour” event is being met with backlash from some of the Conway community for the event's discussion of gender and sexuality.
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs
Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Conway woman wins $1 million lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine waking up and having no clue you've won $1 million. That's what happened to one Faulkner County woman on Thursday when she received a certified letter explaining she had won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's "Play It Again" drawing. When the woman...
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient
There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
Bagging Some Waterfalls – A Winter Trip
Arkansas is a waterfall-rich environment. After a bit of rainfall, the creeks rise and the waterfalls appear. Some are easily accessible from the side of a road and a few take a bit of a hike. Watching water fall over rocks, the relaxing sound, maybe it’s just the chance to sit quietly in the wilderness and watch the water do its work to cut through the rock and earth. Winter is a particularly good time of year to view waterfalls since the leaves are off and you can often get a better view.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders
Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
New developments on Maumelle Country Club property still causing lots of debate
A new wedding venue to be located in the middle of the Maumelle Country Club is sparking lots of commotion among those who live close by.
KATV
Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care
Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
NLRSD officials: Seventh Street Elementary School closed after water heater fire
Classes and school operations at Seventh Street Elementary School are canceled Thursday due to a water heater fire, NLRSD officials confirmed.
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
Little Rock School District facing overstaffing, enrollment decline in some schools; changes to come
A decline in enrollment among secondary schools in the Little Rock School District left some teachers confused for weeks about the next steps.
Billboard calling for a ban on pit bulls sparks conversation in Maumelle
A new billboard in Maumelle has people pumping the breaks to take a second look.
