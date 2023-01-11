ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Majic 93.3

Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs

Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Conway woman wins $1 million lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Imagine waking up and having no clue you've won $1 million. That's what happened to one Faulkner County woman on Thursday when she received a certified letter explaining she had won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's "Play It Again" drawing. When the woman...
CONWAY, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient

There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Bagging Some Waterfalls – A Winter Trip

Arkansas is a waterfall-rich environment. After a bit of rainfall, the creeks rise and the waterfalls appear. Some are easily accessible from the side of a road and a few take a bit of a hike. Watching water fall over rocks, the relaxing sound, maybe it’s just the chance to sit quietly in the wilderness and watch the water do its work to cut through the rock and earth. Winter is a particularly good time of year to view waterfalls since the leaves are off and you can often get a better view.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care

Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

