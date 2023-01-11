Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Global To Acquire Cannabis 'Trading House' And Two Pharmacies In Israel, Commences Trading On The CSE
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
Ethereum Rival Overtakes Dogecoin Market Cap Amid Bitcoin, Crypto Rally
Cardano ADA/USD has flipped Dogecoin DOGE/USD to become the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, ADA was trading up 0.55% at $0.32, in the last 24 hours. The current market cap of ADA is slightly over $11.21 billion while DOGE’s market cap is at $11.21 billion, making it the ninth-largest crypto by market capitalization.
2022 Battered Stocks, Gold, Cryptos And Bonds, But One Sector Is Standing Tall
Most investors would like to forget 2022. Stocks suffered, with the S&P 500 falling 19%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Stock Exchange did even worse, taking a 25% hit for the year. Traditional safe havens offered no solution. Gold prices stayed almost flat and closed the year down 0.23%. Crytpos reeled, shedding over $1 trillion in valuation. Bitcoin finished the year down 65%.
This Marijuana Giant Is 'Ticking All The Right Boxes' For Long-Term Success, Analyst Says
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
If You Invested $1,000 In JPMorgan Chase At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, You'd Have This Much Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. JPMorgan's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
Xi Jinping's Government Gearing Up To Buy 'Golden Shares' In Local Units Of Alibaba, Tencent: FT
China is reportedly acting to take “golden shares” in local units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY as part of the government’s efforts to have a greater role in overseeing the country’s large technology groups. While the government backed away from...
Benzinga
This House of Representative Just Sold Up To $1.00M In Tesla Stock
Representative Nancy Pelosi from California reported a sale of Tesla TSLA stock, according to a January filing. The transaction took place on January 12, 2023. What Happened: A recent report from the House of Representatives Clerk's Office on January 12, 2023 reveals that Pelosi made a sale of Tesla stock valued between $500,001 - $1,000,000.
Tesla's Addressable Market 'Just Exploded,' RIP Everyone Trying To Compete: Twitter Reacts To US Price Cuts
Tesla Inc TSLA on Friday announced price cuts ranging from 6.4% to 19.7% in the U.S., stirring excitement among its ardent backers on Twitter. What Happened: The move came on the heels of a sharp reduction announced in China on Jan. 6. It was precipitated by worries concerning demand slowdown...
Trump NFTs Hit Jackpot: Now, Sweepstakes Winner's NFT Price Surges By 83%
Donald Trump’s NFT collection raked in $1.2 million by completely selling out in a few hours. Now, its sweepstakes winner NFTs are being listed for sale. What Happened: According to OpenSea, Trump Sweepstakes NFTs saw a rise in sales by 138% in the last 24 hours. Sweepstake The NFTs...
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Reacts To Atai's Drastic Stock Plunge After Doomed Clinical Study Results
After atai Life Sciences ATAI shared the results of subsidiary Perception Neuroscience’s Phase 2 trial of R-ketamine compound for TRD, the psychedelics biotech’s stocks plummeted. The closing stock price on Jan. 11 was $1.72, more than 90% below its IPO price from June 2021 when the company went...
This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
Nancy Pelosi Trims Investing Portfolio, Lost $511K On Tesla Stock: Here's The Full Transaction List
Former Speaker of the House and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is well-known for questionable stock trades made by herself and husband Paul Pelosi. A new filing revealed what the Pelosis sold from their investment portfolio in late 2022. What Happened: After ranking as one of the top 10 trading members...
What's Happening With American Airlines Shares Today
American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading marginally higher by 0.74% to $16.96 Friday afternoon after initially trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines. Delta on Friday issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Trader and investors will also be watching for AAL's fourth-quarter earning results before the market...
After-Hours Alert: Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Blasting Off
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced an updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations. What To Know: Virgin Galactic said Swami Iyer, president of Aerospace Systems, will be departing from his position, effective Thursday. He will continue to...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Dogecoin Millionaire's Plan To Buy More Cardano
Exact Sciences has become the top holding of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund. Apple has instructed suppliers about canceling production of the 2024 iPhone SE 4, according to a top analyst. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. Agrify's trading volume hit 462.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Molekule Group MKUL shares rose 4.9% to $3.21. The...
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Rising Thursday
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD shares are trading higher Thursday following reports HBO announced a monthly price increase for its streaming service HBO Max. What Happened: According to a Deadline report, HBO is increasing the monthly price for HBO Max from $14.99 to $15.99 in what is its first price increase since it launched in 2020.
Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Surge
The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Comments / 0