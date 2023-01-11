ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethereum Rival Overtakes Dogecoin Market Cap Amid Bitcoin, Crypto Rally

Cardano ADA/USD has flipped Dogecoin DOGE/USD to become the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, ADA was trading up 0.55% at $0.32, in the last 24 hours. The current market cap of ADA is slightly over $11.21 billion while DOGE’s market cap is at $11.21 billion, making it the ninth-largest crypto by market capitalization.
2022 Battered Stocks, Gold, Cryptos And Bonds, But One Sector Is Standing Tall

Most investors would like to forget 2022. Stocks suffered, with the S&P 500 falling 19%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Stock Exchange did even worse, taking a 25% hit for the year. Traditional safe havens offered no solution. Gold prices stayed almost flat and closed the year down 0.23%. Crytpos reeled, shedding over $1 trillion in valuation. Bitcoin finished the year down 65%.
This Marijuana Giant Is 'Ticking All The Right Boxes' For Long-Term Success, Analyst Says

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
This House of Representative Just Sold Up To $1.00M In Tesla Stock

Representative Nancy Pelosi from California reported a sale of Tesla TSLA stock, according to a January filing. The transaction took place on January 12, 2023. What Happened: A recent report from the House of Representatives Clerk's Office on January 12, 2023 reveals that Pelosi made a sale of Tesla stock valued between $500,001 - $1,000,000.
This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
What's Happening With American Airlines Shares Today

American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading marginally higher by 0.74% to $16.96 Friday afternoon after initially trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines. Delta on Friday issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Trader and investors will also be watching for AAL's fourth-quarter earning results before the market...
After-Hours Alert: Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Blasting Off

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced an updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations. What To Know: Virgin Galactic said Swami Iyer, president of Aerospace Systems, will be departing from his position, effective Thursday. He will continue to...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. Agrify's trading volume hit 462.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Molekule Group MKUL shares rose 4.9% to $3.21. The...
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Rising Thursday

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD shares are trading higher Thursday following reports HBO announced a monthly price increase for its streaming service HBO Max. What Happened: According to a Deadline report, HBO is increasing the monthly price for HBO Max from $14.99 to $15.99 in what is its first price increase since it launched in 2020.
Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Surge

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

