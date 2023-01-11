Read full article on original website
Mission: Elder Marcus Matthews
Elder Marcus Matthews returns on Jan. 17 from his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Las Vegas West Mission from January 2021 to November 2021, then in the São Paulo Brazil South Mission from November 2021 to January 2023. Marcus attended...
Mesquite officer encounters help from good Samaritans
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s a feeling that comes with living in a small town. A true sense of community. Something Anthony Gill of Mesquite, Nevada understands all too well. “It's very comforting, it has a real safe feeling,” says Gill. “Everyone knows everybody and stands up for each other around here.”
Community Calendar, January 13-14
Mesquite Motor Mania: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. This annual car extravaganza and competition is expected do draw more than 900 vehicles and thousands of spectators. Info, call 702-643-0000. Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N....
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, January 6
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for January 6.
Stolen UTV found submerged in flood, man arrested
Mesquite police officers got an assist from Mother Nature this past week after someone stole a UTV, or side-by-side, from a local dealer in town. The person who stole the UTV didn't make it too far after becoming stuck and submerged in the flooded Virgin River.
Man arrested for pointing weapon at passing vehicles
LITTLEFIELD – Reports that a man brandishing a handgun was pointing the weapon at passing vehicles drew Mohave County Sheriff’s Office response to Highway 91 in the Littlefield area in extreme northwest Arizona at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities were...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
