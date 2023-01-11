ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Our List of Must-Watch Cole Hauser Movies and TV Shows

Since the early 1990s, Cole Hauser has been delivering memorable and captivating performances in plenty of movies and TV shows. His acting skills have succeeded in various genres, from Westerns to action thrillers to comedies. If you want to explore the other films and TV shows that Cole has starred in, then we’ve got you covered.
Who is Lee Dutton in Yellowstone, and What Happened to Him?

Unlike the other Dutton Children: Kayce, Beth, and Jamie, many Yellowstone fans don’t know much about Lee Dutton. He is a character shrouded with mystery because of lacking information, be it deliberate or not, from the side of the show’s creators. That’s why fans are eager to learn...
Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 Now!

Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western drama, Yellowstone, became 2021’s most-watched cable TV series. The show’s numbers soared even higher during early 2022. with their season 4 finale reaching a record-breaking viewership of 9.34 million. With the highly anticipated season 5 just released, many old and new fans of the series wonder where they can watch Yellowstone these days.
Rip and Beth Moments Worth Remembering In Yellowstone

One of the most notable elements of the Yellowstone series is the iconic romantic relationship between Rip and Beth. The couple was once childhood sweethearts whose feelings for each other stood the test of time and bloomed into true love. For the show’s past four seasons, we’ve enjoyed plenty of...
Heroes Now and Forever: “The Hero” by Kevin Costner & Modern West

Becoming a hero comes in many ways; a soldier from a war, a person battling a particular illness, or someone trying to get through tough times. American country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West treated everyone at Rolling Stone by singing their song, “The Hero,” which the band released in September 2011 in their album From Where I Stand.
