Our List of Must-Watch Cole Hauser Movies and TV Shows
Since the early 1990s, Cole Hauser has been delivering memorable and captivating performances in plenty of movies and TV shows. His acting skills have succeeded in various genres, from Westerns to action thrillers to comedies. If you want to explore the other films and TV shows that Cole has starred in, then we’ve got you covered.
Who is Lee Dutton in Yellowstone, and What Happened to Him?
Unlike the other Dutton Children: Kayce, Beth, and Jamie, many Yellowstone fans don’t know much about Lee Dutton. He is a character shrouded with mystery because of lacking information, be it deliberate or not, from the side of the show’s creators. That’s why fans are eager to learn...
Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 Now!
Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western drama, Yellowstone, became 2021’s most-watched cable TV series. The show’s numbers soared even higher during early 2022. with their season 4 finale reaching a record-breaking viewership of 9.34 million. With the highly anticipated season 5 just released, many old and new fans of the series wonder where they can watch Yellowstone these days.
Why Does John Dutton Hate Jamie? Let’s Shed Some Light on This!
Yellowstone doesn’t hide the tension between John Dutton and his son, Jamie Dutton. On top of that, many other characters in the series seem to have issues with Jamie. So, does John Dutton hate Jamie? While we’re at it, who else in the Dutton family has major beef with the guy?
Let’s Break Down the Outfit John Dutton Wears in Yellowstone
The Dutton family considers John Dutton as their foundation. As an authentic and time-tested cowboy, he is the patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Of course, the cowboy way of life that John Dutton has shown in his personality, even in the outfit choices he makes. From the boots John...
What Yellowstone Fans Want to Know About Bianca Rodrigues Grimes
Fans of the Yellowstone series, especially those of Luke Grimes, the actor who plays Kacey Dutton, have recently been interested in his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. While the couple has been together for quite some time, the public knows little about their relationship. That’s all thanks to their tendency to keep things about their personal life private.
Rip and Beth Moments Worth Remembering In Yellowstone
One of the most notable elements of the Yellowstone series is the iconic romantic relationship between Rip and Beth. The couple was once childhood sweethearts whose feelings for each other stood the test of time and bloomed into true love. For the show’s past four seasons, we’ve enjoyed plenty of...
Heroes Now and Forever: “The Hero” by Kevin Costner & Modern West
Becoming a hero comes in many ways; a soldier from a war, a person battling a particular illness, or someone trying to get through tough times. American country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West treated everyone at Rolling Stone by singing their song, “The Hero,” which the band released in September 2011 in their album From Where I Stand.
Who is Melanie Olmstead and Why Did Yellowstone Honor Her?
If you pay attention to the tributes shown throughout the Yellowstone series, you might be curious about who these people are. During the finale of Yellowstone season 2, a person named Melanie Olmstead received a tribute, making viewers wonder who she is and her involvement with the show. Since she...
A Look at Kelsey Asbille and Her Role as Monica On Yellowstone
Yellowstone fans have long been interested in Kelsey Asbille, the actress that plays Monica, Kayce Dutton’s beautiful and resilient wife. Monica gave up the life she knew to live on the Dutton family ranch with her husband and son. As a mother, her main priority is the safety of her son Tate, whom she would gladly give her life to protect.
