Buffalo, NY

thecomeback.com

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
2 On Your Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local powerhouse singers, who both made a name for themselves in a national singing competition, are joining forces to kick-start Sunday's Bills game. Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti were both finalists in the NBC singing competition "The Voice." On Sunday, you'll see them together on the field at Highmark Stadium, singing the national anthem.
ORCHARD PARK, NY

