Ukraine doesn’t boast Russia’s firepower, but it has its own game-changer: Elon Musk. The billionaire Tesla CEO is widely credited for playing a huge role in Ukraine’s defense, providing his Starlink satellite internet service after the Russian invasion last February disrupted local internet services. His SpaceX-owned service has installed thousands of terminals to keep the Ukrainian military online. “He’s really saving the day for Ukraine,” Todd Humphreys, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Texas told The Sunday Times of London. Starlink has also improved Ukraine’s drone attacks, the newspaper reported. One Ukrainian naval drone was found in Sevastopol, Crimean headquarters of Russia’s...

15 MINUTES AGO