Anthony James

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
WHNT News 19

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.   “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These […]
