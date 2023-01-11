Read full article on original website
Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears
It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Former staffer says Melania Trump was worried about Giuliani seeing her in her bathrobe
According to testimony from her estranged chief of staff earlier this year, former First Lady Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in on her while she was only wearing a robe, the New York Post reports. Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee that Melania, now 52,...
AdWeek
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Why Joe Biden Was Not Raided by the FBI Over Classified Documents
Trump and several Republicans have called for the FBI to raid Biden's home upon the discovery of classified documents in his former office.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report
The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These […]
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
