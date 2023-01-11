Read full article on original website
WWMT
Sturgis woman arrested for allegedly setting Pennfield Township house on fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 29-year-old Sturgis woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly confessing to setting a house on fire in Pennfield Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at a home on Vanarmon Avenue, near Sharon Avenue, on Jan. 3, deputies said. Calhoun County...
WWMT
Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
WWMT
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
WWMT
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
WWMT
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMT
Gurewitz, Houskamp reappointed to Michigan Board of State Canvassers
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Richard Houskamp to the Michigan Board of Canvassers Friday. 2022 Midterms: Michigan board certifies 2022 midterm election in contentious public meeting. Houskamp, of Grand Rapids, was re-appointed to represent the Republicans for a term starting Feb. 1 through...
WWMT
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Healthy Moms, Babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has become one of the first states to support expecting mothers by covering doula services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The benefit through the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative aims to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and looks to make sure women receive the care they need for a healthy pregnancy, along with support for interventions proven to increase health outcomes for women and their children, according to the Office of the Governor.
WWMT
Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
WWMT
Michigan House Speaker, Senate Majority Leader introduce first bills of 102nd Session
LANSING, Mich. — To kick off the 102nd Session of the Michigan Legislature, Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D - Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D - Grand Rapids) revealed the legislative priorities of their caucuses Wednesday by introducing bills aimed at putting Michigan families first.
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
WWMT
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for 17 affordable housing projects
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve 683 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. The total development costs of the funded projects is estimated to be roughly $176.6 million. Another story: Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new...
WWMT
WMU education expert reacts to new report ranking Michigan low for 4th grade reading
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to a new report, Michigan ranks in the bottom 10 U.S. states for fourth grade reading. The report details Michigan fell in the ranks in 2022, and the numbers are expected to remain the same in the coming years for underserved students with low-income backgrounds if significant changes are not implemented.
WWMT
Driver hospitalized after crashing car underneath slowing school bus
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Montague man was hospitalized after crashing his car underneath a school bus in Olive Township Thursday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A West Ottawa Public Schools bus was slowing down for a red light on US-31 near Port Sheldon Street when...
WWMT
Michigan heads into new budget season with $9.2 billion surplus as 'mild recession' looms
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats are kicking off a new era of power in Lansing with a shiny late Christmas gift: a surplus of funds they'll be able to decide how to dish out. During Friday's biannual Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, which bring together state budget officials and fiscal...
WWMT
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
WWMT
Source of 911 outage identified
MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
WWMT
Calhoun County Dispatch back online after 911 services outage
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple counties across the state reported 911 emergency services outages on Tuesday. Outages: 911 services restored in several West Michigan counties. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority lost connectivity to the 911 phone network at around 3:18 p.m. In a statement issued Wednesday, the CCCDA...
WWMT
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
