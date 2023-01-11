ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
MICHIGAN STATE
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
PORTAGE, MI
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Gurewitz, Houskamp reappointed to Michigan Board of State Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Richard Houskamp to the Michigan Board of Canvassers Friday. 2022 Midterms: Michigan board certifies 2022 midterm election in contentious public meeting. Houskamp, of Grand Rapids, was re-appointed to represent the Republicans for a term starting Feb. 1 through...
MICHIGAN STATE
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Healthy Moms, Babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has become one of the first states to support expecting mothers by covering doula services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The benefit through the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative aims to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and looks to make sure women receive the care they need for a healthy pregnancy, along with support for interventions proven to increase health outcomes for women and their children, according to the Office of the Governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Garvin Roberson cause of death released

New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
ELKHART, IN
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for 17 affordable housing projects

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve 683 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. The total development costs of the funded projects is estimated to be roughly $176.6 million. Another story: Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
PORTLAND, OR
Source of 911 outage identified

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
MICHIGAN STATE
Calhoun County Dispatch back online after 911 services outage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple counties across the state reported 911 emergency services outages on Tuesday. Outages: 911 services restored in several West Michigan counties. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority lost connectivity to the 911 phone network at around 3:18 p.m. In a statement issued Wednesday, the CCCDA...
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

