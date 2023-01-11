ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL announces games for Pro Bowl skills competition

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
The NFL has decided to completely change up the format of the Pro Bowl in the hope of drumming up some interest in the event by players and fans. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport posted the full list of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions. Here is a complete rundown:

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 23 Mobile

Best Catch presented by Uber Eats

Best Catch presented by Uber Eats (Finale)

Gridiron Gauntlet

Kick Tac Toe

Move the Chains

Most fans have lost all interest in the Pro Bowl but the league is hoping these skills events will bring back the fans. The 2023 Pro Bowl is scheduled for February 5, 2023. The competitions will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers had two players named to the Pro Bowl. Linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward both made the cut.

