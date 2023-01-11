ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Made a Rare Comment About the Pop Star Needing ‘Guidance’ During Conservatorship Years

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Britney Spears ’ ex-fiancé Jason Trawick has something to say about the pop star’s conservatorship over a decade after they split up. His rare commentary may not please all #FreeBritney fans , but he seems to want the best for his former girlfriend.

The Hollywood agent to high-powered clients like Hilary Duff and Paris Hilton discussed his thoughts on the Kevco, The Company Podcast with Kevin Connelly. Trawick’s relationship with Spears was strictly business when they first met in 2006 after her brother Bryan Spears introduced them while looking for representation for her in the entertainment industry. Their partnership turned romantic a year after her conservatorship began, so he definitely knows what went on behind the scenes with her controversial father, Jamie Spears, who fired Trawick as Britney’s agent once they became involved.

“Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I’ll be the first to say it,” he said on the show. “I think she needed some guidance.” One particular area of concern was her finances, which were depleted somewhat in the two years she was married to Kevin Federline. “She’d be the worst person on The Price Is Right . She doesn’t understand what things cost,” he added. In addition to the monetary issues, Britney needed the conservatorship for “therapy [and] stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great [influences].” (Cough, cough, Sam Lufti is who he is referring to.)

So how does Trawick feel about Britney’s dad? Well, he’s somewhat taking his side because he “100 percent” believes that Jamie thought he was doing the right thing at the time . However, Britney’s former boyfriend will change his mind if her lawyer winds up proving that “he somehow stole money from her.” For now, he thinks the conservatorship helped her in the years he was with her and he doesn’t have an opinion after they broke up in 2012.

Trawick is supportive of Britney’s post-conservatorship life and hopes she succeeds in silencing her critics once and for all. “If she fails, then she fails,” he added, “[But] I want her to prove [naysayers] wrong” because she “has a big heart.”

well that was then, this is now I believe they kept her needed, you need to let go somewhere and hope you guided them right, I'm glad she is where she's at right now. we all have the right to make some mistakes that's how we learn. she was so young back then but that was too long to keep her isolated.

