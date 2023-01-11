ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
SheKnows

Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Ultra-Soft & Cozy $7 Pillowcase Set With Over 22,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You always save up for the big purchases; it’s a huge part of adulthood. You save up for that trip, the move, that extra-special gift for your kiddo, you know what we’re talking about. But sometimes, we accidentally neglect the little things. We don’t mean to; things just get crazy! Sometimes, we forget the milk, the detergent, and sometimes, we forget to treat ourselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy