ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Couple Cries After Sending Their Skinny Rescue Dog To New Home | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue

Rescued emaciated dog in Mexico finds her perfect home all the way to Canada 💙. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos. Love...
Clayton News Daily

Woman Finds Spicy Kitten Under Trash Can | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Woman finds a hissing kitten under trash can — wait to see what makes him meow for the first time 💛. Keep up with Church on TikTok: https://thedo.do/sushichurch. Follow along with Amber's rescue work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/CassPerch and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Cassperch. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
Clayton News Daily

Shy Rescue Puppy Asks For Pets For The First Time | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Rescue puppy kept running back to his crate — watch the first time he sneaks up to ask for pets 😍. Follow Tracy on TikTok: https://thedo.do/tracyfosterling, Taylor on Instagram: https://thedo.do/-taylormade42083 & Owen on Instagram: https://thedo.do/brothersofrescue. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
Clayton News Daily

Rescued Kitten Becomes One Of The Girls | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Rescue kitten is such a princess that her sisters carry her around the house 💅. Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/_brooke_enns_. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Clayton News Daily

Bruce Willis Strikes a Pose in Rare Photo With Daughter Tallulah

Bruce Willis has made a rare social media appearance with Tallulah Willis, his youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore. The Die Hard star has mostly stepped out of the spotlight ever since it was announced he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, but every now and again, he shares an update through his family.
Clayton News Daily

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant's Sweet Tribute to Deceased Mother Helps Her Win Big

A Wheel of Fortune contestant took home a big pot of money during Friday's episode, but she couldn't have done it without the guidance of her late mother. While participating in the Bonus Round, a contestant by the name of Kristin Jones was solving a puzzle in the category "What Are You Doing?" when she immediately guessed three letters that ended up bringing her swiftly to victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy