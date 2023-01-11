Read full article on original website
Couple Cries After Sending Their Skinny Rescue Dog To New Home | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue
Rescued emaciated dog in Mexico finds her perfect home all the way to Canada 💙. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos. Love...
Woman Finds Spicy Kitten Under Trash Can | The Dodo Faith = Restored
Woman finds a hissing kitten under trash can — wait to see what makes him meow for the first time 💛. Keep up with Church on TikTok: https://thedo.do/sushichurch. Follow along with Amber's rescue work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/CassPerch and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Cassperch. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
Shy Rescue Puppy Asks For Pets For The First Time | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Rescue puppy kept running back to his crate — watch the first time he sneaks up to ask for pets 😍. Follow Tracy on TikTok: https://thedo.do/tracyfosterling, Taylor on Instagram: https://thedo.do/-taylormade42083 & Owen on Instagram: https://thedo.do/brothersofrescue. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
Rescued Kitten Becomes One Of The Girls | The Dodo Cat Crazy
Rescue kitten is such a princess that her sisters carry her around the house 💅. Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/_brooke_enns_. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more...
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Dog Wants To Be Just Like His Guinea Pig Siblings | The Dodo
Dog copies his guinea pig siblings and even eats lettuce with them at snack time. You can keep up with Wilbur and his Dumplings on Instagram: https://thedo.do/wilburallen.
JoJo Siwa Reacts to a 'Dance Moms' Compilation of All the Times Abby Lee Miller Was Mean to Her
The 19-year-old dancer took to TikTok to react to a compilation of all the times dance instructor Abby Lee Miller said some hurtful things to her on Dance Moms, the reality show that Siwa appeared on when she was just 9 years old. The TikTok incorporated a side-by-side video that...
Rob Lowe Playfully Poses With Co-star Pooch in Adorable Film Premiere Photos
Rob Lowe had the best red carpet date for Netflix’s screening of Dog Gone on Wednesday, Jan. 11—his canine co-star, Gonker. The duo posed for some paw-fect photos together at the event held at The Bay Theater in Los Angeles. The actor rocked a black Saint Laurent mohair...
Bruce Willis Strikes a Pose in Rare Photo With Daughter Tallulah
Bruce Willis has made a rare social media appearance with Tallulah Willis, his youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore. The Die Hard star has mostly stepped out of the spotlight ever since it was announced he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, but every now and again, he shares an update through his family.
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant's Sweet Tribute to Deceased Mother Helps Her Win Big
A Wheel of Fortune contestant took home a big pot of money during Friday's episode, but she couldn't have done it without the guidance of her late mother. While participating in the Bonus Round, a contestant by the name of Kristin Jones was solving a puzzle in the category "What Are You Doing?" when she immediately guessed three letters that ended up bringing her swiftly to victory.
