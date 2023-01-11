Kate Middleton Appears Stoic In First Sighting Since Prince Harry Leaked Tense Private Texts With Meghan Markle Over Dress Debacle

mega

A stern-faced Kate Middleton was spotted out for the first time since her brother-in-law Prince Harry ’s bombshell memoir, which included private text messages she sent to Meghan Markle being exposed, was released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales was seen driving to Windsor Castle.

In photos , Middleton showed no emotion while in the driver’s seat.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while Middleton has remained silent about the book publicly, sources claim she is “outraged” by what Harry revealed.

In the book, Harry described Middleton as having been a fan of Meghan Markle’s series Suits before meeting the future Duchess of Sussex. In addition, he detailed a tense relationship between Middleton and Markle.

In one chapter, Harry talked about Middleton and Markle fighting before his wedding day. He said there was a dispute over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for the royal wedding.

Harry said he found Markle on the floor crying over the text exchange.

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Harry said Middleton wrote Markle about the dresses before adding, “She cried when she tried it on at home.”

Markle told Middleton, “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Sources said Harry’s tell-all has also upset Queen Camilla and King Charles III. Harry trashed his stepmother claiming she leaked information to the press in order to rehabilitate her image as a mistress.

He told Anderson Cooper, “[Her need to rehabilitate her image] made her dangerous because of the connections that she that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Harry accused Camilla of having a motive from the beginning. He said, “Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and with time, the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed).”

The palace has refused to issue any official statement on Harry’s allegations.