NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. After a grueling 17-week season, 14 teams are left to compete for the ultimate prize. Those teams lucky enough to win a few more games will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out...
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'
Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Wild Card picks
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.
Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview
INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when […]
Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wild Card Preview: The Fraud Bowl, Brock Purdy as a young Tom Brady & great surfer hair
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail. The guys tackle the games in order, starting with the Seahawks-49ers game and...
49ers-Seahawks Game Could Feature Rough Weather Conditions
Early indications out of the Bay Area point to a rain-soaked field for Saturday’s playoff tilt. When the 49ers and the Seahawks take to the field at Levi’s Stadium for Saturday’s first wild-card game, they’ll have to deal with an uncontrollable variable that may have a significant impact on the outcome of the contest: the weather.
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream. The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375. FPI prediction: San Francisco as...
Jets Make More Coaching Changes After Parting With Mike LaFleur
New York is moving on from two more coaches after deciding to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 9 a.m. hour in the 700 block of North 16 Street in the Downtown West neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not yet reported...
SI:AM | One Thing to Watch in Each Wild-Card Weekend Matchup
It’s the longest weekend of playoff football in NFL history. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Can the NFL really call this Super Wild-Card Weekend when six games is the new normal?. In today’s SI:AM:. 🏈 NFL playoff picks. 🥞 “Pancake Pat”. 🇦🇺 Aussie Open...
