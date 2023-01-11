ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'

Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
WPRI 12 News

Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview

INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when […]
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX2now.com

49ers-Seahawks Game Could Feature Rough Weather Conditions

Early indications out of the Bay Area point to a rain-soaked field for Saturday’s playoff tilt. When the 49ers and the Seahawks take to the field at Levi’s Stadium for Saturday’s first wild-card game, they’ll have to deal with an uncontrollable variable that may have a significant impact on the outcome of the contest: the weather.
Centre Daily

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream. The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375. FPI prediction: San Francisco as...
FOX2now.com

Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 9 a.m. hour in the 700 block of North 16 Street in the Downtown West neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not yet reported...
FOX2now.com

SI:AM | One Thing to Watch in Each Wild-Card Weekend Matchup

It’s the longest weekend of playoff football in NFL history. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Can the NFL really call this Super Wild-Card Weekend when six games is the new normal?. In today’s SI:AM:. 🏈 NFL playoff picks. 🥞 “Pancake Pat”. 🇦🇺 Aussie Open...

