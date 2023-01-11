ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener

Damar Hamlin made another milestone in his recovery Saturday by visiting the Buffalo Bills in person ahead of the team’s playoff opener. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared an image of Hamlin on campus with teammates in Orchard Park, one day before the team faces Miami in the AFC wild-card round. From Matt Milano's Instagram story.... The post Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach

The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Bills Elevated Wide Receiver For Wild Card Roster; Cut DT

The Buffalo Bills elevated a couple of players before their Wild Card game against Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Bills added depth to their wide receiver position earlier this week. The Bills announced they were signing All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. The Bills announced Saturday they were making a couple of moves with the practice squad as well.
Columbia Missourian

Atlanta picked as neutral site if Chiefs, Bills meet for AFC title

NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
ATLANTA, GA
WKBW-TV

WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

