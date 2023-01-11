Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin: Bills safety visits teammates for 1st time since injury, source says
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited his Buffalo Bills teammates at the team’s practice facility on Saturday for the first time since going into cardiac arrest nearly two weeks ago, according to a published report. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram stories account...
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener
Damar Hamlin made another milestone in his recovery Saturday by visiting the Buffalo Bills in person ahead of the team’s playoff opener. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared an image of Hamlin on campus with teammates in Orchard Park, one day before the team faces Miami in the AFC wild-card round. From Matt Milano's Instagram story.... The post Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Map Shows 24 States Are Rooting for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the playoffs as the AFC's 2 seed, as they have played one less game than 12 of the 13 teams in the NFL postseason: the Cincinnati Bengals being the other. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the wild...
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach
The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bills Elevated Wide Receiver For Wild Card Roster; Cut DT
The Buffalo Bills elevated a couple of players before their Wild Card game against Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Bills added depth to their wide receiver position earlier this week. The Bills announced they were signing All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. The Bills announced Saturday they were making a couple of moves with the practice squad as well.
Playoff-ready: Bills banners are now on display at Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown unveiled newly designed Bills banners in advance of Sunday afternoon's AFC wild card game. The banners, which were shown off during a Saturday afternoon news conference, celebrate the AFC East champions and pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. They are 9 feet wide and 17 feet long.
Columbia Missourian
Atlanta picked as neutral site if Chiefs, Bills meet for AFC title
NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
WKBW-TV
WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game
Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
