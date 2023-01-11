ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 WOBM

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsonvalleyone.com

After seven years of civic resistance, Wildflower Farms opens in Gardiner

Whether you were excited for it or bracing for it, Wildflower Farms is now open in Gardiner. Once known as Heartwood, it had been subject to seven full years of consideration between developers and local opposition. Set on 141 acres that were once home to a tree nursery and before that a dairy farm, the luxury brand, Auberge Resorts Collection, wants guests to relax, eat well and embrace the wild as a nature-forward and wellness-focused luxury retreat. “It’s a departure from the traditional sense of luxury,” says General Manager Manolo Sorensen. “Wildflower Farms is really about allowing nature to be wild.”
GARDINER, NY
TAPinto.net

Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building

ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
101.5 WPDH

New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
roi-nj.com

Larken Associates kicks off 2023 with acquisition just across N.J. border in Pa.

Lawrenceville-based real estate developer Larken Associates on Tuesday announced it acquired Westfall Town Center, a 203,907-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located at 111 Hulst Drive in Matamoras, Pennsylvania. Situated in Pike County, Pennsylvania, along Pa. Route 6 just across the border from New Jersey and New York, Westfall Town Center is...
MATAMORAS, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

