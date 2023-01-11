Read full article on original website
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY
Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
Sought-After Hudson Valley Spot Temporarily Closes Suddenly
Many residents have been wondering what's going on. There are so many beautiful locations here in the Hudson Valley, but a few really stand out and are favorites among the residents. One popular location recently announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors for a little bit of time...
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Kingston Location
A Hudson Valley location is among a new batch of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. A total of 62 newly listed stores will close, the company said this week, including a store located in Ulster County, on 1187 Ulster Ave. in Kingston. This...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
hudsonvalleyone.com
After seven years of civic resistance, Wildflower Farms opens in Gardiner
Whether you were excited for it or bracing for it, Wildflower Farms is now open in Gardiner. Once known as Heartwood, it had been subject to seven full years of consideration between developers and local opposition. Set on 141 acres that were once home to a tree nursery and before that a dairy farm, the luxury brand, Auberge Resorts Collection, wants guests to relax, eat well and embrace the wild as a nature-forward and wellness-focused luxury retreat. “It’s a departure from the traditional sense of luxury,” says General Manager Manolo Sorensen. “Wildflower Farms is really about allowing nature to be wild.”
Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building
ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
Lucky Lotto Hub in Upstate NY Hits Another $3M Mega Million Winner!
There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot and now Friday's grand prize is expected to explode to over $1.35B dollars!. Here are at least 10 million reasons to consider a lucky lotto spot 80 miles south of Albany. Last night's numbers were: 7, 13,...
New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley
IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Ulster County updates COVID-19 transmission levels
COVID-19 remains a health concern for everyone leading some counties to update their transmission levels to high. Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today, January 13 on the COVID-19 community transmission levels.
roi-nj.com
Larken Associates kicks off 2023 with acquisition just across N.J. border in Pa.
Lawrenceville-based real estate developer Larken Associates on Tuesday announced it acquired Westfall Town Center, a 203,907-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located at 111 Hulst Drive in Matamoras, Pennsylvania. Situated in Pike County, Pennsylvania, along Pa. Route 6 just across the border from New Jersey and New York, Westfall Town Center is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
