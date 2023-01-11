ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO