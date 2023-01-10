ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Charlotte Knights Holding National Anthem Auditions

O say can you sing? With another season of Charlotte Knights baseball starting on March 31st, the team is in need of people to perform the national anthem at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. Do you have what it takes to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of 10,000 people?
CHARLOTTE, NC
A Brand New Costco Could Be Coming To Indian Land

Who doesn’t love Costco? WSOC is reporting a new Costco is close to coming to Indian Land South Carolina. The developer is planning a Costco near Highway 521 between Possum Hollow Road and Sandal Brook Road on an open 28-acre lot. Plans show a 156,000-square-foot store and a Costco...
INDIAN LAND, SC

