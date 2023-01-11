ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

newsnet5

FORECAST: Snow Begins to Taper Off. Colder Temperatures Move In.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect through 7 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Geauga Counties. Snow showers will begin to taper off during the later half of the overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder, as lows drop into the low to mid 20s. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident reports loud party: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Jan. 3 at 1:03 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. As officers approached the car, they recognized the passenger as someone whom the police department had an active felony warrant. The 52-year-old Cleveland resident was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later transferred to the county jail.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory; fog, rain turning to snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Steady...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

