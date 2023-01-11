Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Will Cleveland plow crews strike? We could know soon
We could find out within days if Cleveland plow drivers will go on strike, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
There’s ‘snizzle’ outside? Here’s what that means
FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some "snizzle" coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
Snow slides into Northeast Ohio
Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning. Road conditions are slick, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute.
Crash closures clear on I-77 North / South in Cuyahoga county
CLEVELAND — Drivers on I-77 in Cuyahoga County experienced various traffic delays Friday morning due to crash closures in the area. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the following crash closures have been cleared despite slow traffic conditions:. I-77 North was closed just past I-480 I-77 South was closed near...
How Clevelanders can know when a plow is coming
The FOX 8 I-Team had been asking about the site allowing citizens to go online to check if a plow is coming to their street. Days ago, the public works director told us the final tweaks were being made.
Slavic Village residents demand a stop to chronic illegal sidewalk parking
Members of the Hyacinth Community Block Club in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood report chronic illegal parking has become a growing safety concern.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland tenants struggle with no heat or hot water, burst pipe flooding building
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of East Cleveland apartment residents are speaking out building conditions they call unlivable. Daniqwa Martin says it’s getting worse every day. “When you first get in, you obviously can smell the urine,” said the resident of Quiet Cove Apartments on Euclid Avenue...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Snow Begins to Taper Off. Colder Temperatures Move In.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect through 7 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Geauga Counties. Snow showers will begin to taper off during the later half of the overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder, as lows drop into the low to mid 20s. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
Resident reports loud party: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Jan. 3 at 1:03 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. As officers approached the car, they recognized the passenger as someone whom the police department had an active felony warrant. The 52-year-old Cleveland resident was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later transferred to the county jail.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory; fog, rain turning to snow
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Steady...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy lake effect snow in Cleveland area today
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today with a blustery north wind at 15-25 mph. Bands of lake effect snow will be in the area pretty much all day. The snow will slowly diminish throughout the night. The steering wind is northwest to north. This...
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
cleveland19.com
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Neighbor squawks about wandering chickens: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 10 said she would like a return phone call from a police officer. She was highly upset about her neighbor’s chickens. She wanted to know if she could shoot them if they came into her yard. An officer spoke with the woman, who...
Comments / 0