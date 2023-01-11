Pack the bus: Dog bus melts hearts, goes viral

People may not know where Skagway, Alaska, is but a viral video has put the small town on the map thanks to a bus full of dogs.

Mo Mountain Mutts is a wife and husband dog-walking team, KHNS reported.

Mo Thompson started her dog walking business by taking her friend’s dogs out when she was on a lunch break from work. But then more and more people heard about how she was with the animals and were asking if she could add to the pack.

Lee Thompson, Mo’s husband, was tasked to help once the number of dogs got to be too many for one person. Mo grouped the dogs into two crews depending on the animals’ personalities.

Thompsons eventually bought a passenger bus that drives through the community picking up each dog year-round with the dogs each having their own assigned seat, complete with a doggie seat harness, The Washington Post reported.

“Specific areas of the bus are better suited to the dogs,” Mo Thompson told the newspaper. Older dogs get the seats in the front and younger ones sit in the “licky puppy corner,” because they lick each other the entire ride.

When the pups are well-behaved after their short obedience refresher, they get a treat before they head to a trail for their traditional daily off-leash walks.

A TikTok video recently went viral with more than 52.5 million views.

You guys asked to see the dogs getting on the bus #foryou #dogs #puppybus #alaska

Mo Thompson frequently shares videos of their pickups.

“That’s the dogs getting on the bus. It’s like, Jake, he walks in and gets his own seat. Amaru’s outside sitting on the curb waiting for the bus. Bama just gets in, lets the dog sniff her, mingles back to her seat and then Slade just comes like flying on, jumps in his seat and starts making out with Otis,” Mo Thompson told KHNS.

In all, the Thompsons take care of about 40 dogs, walking and training them, The Washington Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group