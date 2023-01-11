ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tribpapers.com

Annual Winter Oysters & Champagne Party

Asheville – All Day Darling is bringing back their annual Winter Oysters and Champagne Party on Sunday, January 29. The open-house style festivities will welcome attendees to stop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to enjoy champagne and wine from Advintage Wine, raw oysters on the half shell, lobster rolls, hot dogs from Right There Bar, dessert, and more. Plus, they’ll have fires roaring outside, and musician Andrew Fletcher will be playing New Orleans jazz tunes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Principal Ruafika Cobb Named Principal of the Year

Ira B. Jones Elementary School Principal Ruafika Cobb has been named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year. Ms. Cobb will be one of a handful of school principals from across the state competing for the 2023 North Carolina Wells Fargo Principal of the Year title. The selected principal will serve as the North Carolina ambassador for the state’s approximately 2,500 principals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13

Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Local Activists Weigh in on “Buncombe Decides”

Asheville – Ben Williamson doesn’t need to be ‘the guy’ who spearheads change in the way tourism revenues are used in Buncombe County—he doesn’t have a big ego. But with his new organization, Buncombe Decides, he’s leading the way for now. He told...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car

Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
tribpapers.com

Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest

Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

NC ski resorts gearing up for wintry weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh snow is coming to the mountains of North Carolina just in time for people planning ski trips for the long holiday weekend. Ski lovers are rejoicing the forecast, with several inches of snowfall possible in the mountains between Friday and Saturday. The higher snow totals are likely in the higher elevations.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC

