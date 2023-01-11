Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Supporting cast helps Niobrara/Verdigre hold on
NIOBRARA - The Niobrara/Veridgre girls basketball team had to rely on their depth for much of their seven-point home win over Elkhorn Valley on Friday. The Cougars were without leading scorer Josilyn for much of the first quarter and all of the second, after the junior suffered a bloody nose. But Niobrara/Verdigre's defense kept Elkhorn Valley from pulling away, while players like Lina Bauer and Senna Swalley hit big shot after big shot.
News Channel Nebraska
Trojans twice top the Jays
HARTINGTON - Cedar Catholic made the hometown faithful happy with a Friday night sweep of Pierce, which included knocking off a previously-unbeaten Blue Jays boys squad. The Lady Trojans used 16 points from a Makenna Noecker and a dominating defensive performance from Laney Kathol to put away Pierce 41-33. Cedar Catholic jumped out to an early 8-1 lead and never let the Jays within 3 the rest of the game. Skylar Scholting led all Jays scorers with 14.
News Channel Nebraska
Kasik siblings carrying the same name, number and legacy for Clarkson/Leigh basketball
CLARKSON, Neb. -- The name “Kasik” is a common site at both girls and boys basketball games for the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots. Senior Kyle Kasik, the ace of the Clarkson/Leigh boys' team, is flying down the final stretch of his senior season, pacing the 8-3 Patriots forward as the team’s leading scorer, assist man, and, according to head coach Jeff Bachman, best defender.
News Channel Nebraska
Family fight: coach/daughter duo helps lead top-ranked Pendragons to 13-1 start
PENDER, Neb. -- Riding an eight-game winning streak and currently sitting at 13-1 on the season, the Pender Pendragons are humming along under head coach Jason Dolliver and a talented lineup featuring two of his daughters. Several key players spoke to the consistency and teamwork the Pendragons have displayed so...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
News Channel Nebraska
'Good friends, good food': Divots Downtown enjoys first month of success in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new restaurant has opened in northeast Nebraska. Norfolk is now the new home to Divots Downtown. The new restaurant and bar opened on December 26th. Plans to open the establishment began in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic, along with numerous construction delays, pushed the completion date back.
News Channel Nebraska
Early college will be at no cost to high school students at Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – The Board of Governors at Northeast Community College has approved a plan to offer free dual enrollment classes to high school students enrolled in early college beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Dual enrollment includes dual credit courses, which are most often taken in area high...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk businessman recognized for 30-years of service to Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – Ron Lingenfelter was looking through some old items in a box at his business Norfolk Transmission and Muffler and came across something that made him stop to think how much times have changed since the doors first opened in 1973. “I found a ticket of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
thewayneherald.com
Water issue results in major changes at WSC
Editor's note: The following is information provided by Wayne State College in connection with a number of water issues the college has dealt with in recent weeks. This information was provided to all students and staff as classes resumed this week. "Welcome back to campus. I hope you all had...
albionnewsonline.com
Miss New Year 2023 arrives
Verona Mae Vogel, born Thursday morning, Jan. 5, is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Boone County Health Center. She is the daughter of Martin and Kendra Vogel of rural Albion, and she’s their fourth child. Verona weighed in at six pounds, 11 ounces and was born at...
siouxlandnews.com
Why are eggs so expensive in Siouxland?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Egg prices are skyrocketing - some would say they're downright "egg-pensive." Concerns on basic grocery needs come to light when major storms, like the ice storm in the first week of 2023, prevent rural residents from getting into the city to run errands. HyVee is...
News Channel Nebraska
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after failing to provide police with her correct name and impersonating someone else. Captain Mike Bauer said police conducted a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. this morning and made contact with a female driver. The driver verbally identified herself to the officers, but did not provide them with a driver’s license.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Collision with power pole in Pilger sends one to hospital
PILGER, Neb. -- Authorities said they responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a power pole in Pilger on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said it responded to and are investigating a single-vehicle accident in Pilger on Highway 15 that sent the driver to the hospital. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
