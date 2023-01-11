NIOBRARA - The Niobrara/Veridgre girls basketball team had to rely on their depth for much of their seven-point home win over Elkhorn Valley on Friday. The Cougars were without leading scorer Josilyn for much of the first quarter and all of the second, after the junior suffered a bloody nose. But Niobrara/Verdigre's defense kept Elkhorn Valley from pulling away, while players like Lina Bauer and Senna Swalley hit big shot after big shot.

NIOBRARA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO